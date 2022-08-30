ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car. UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Shell gas station shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot at a Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was found in a car at a Krystal restaurant on Government Boulevard, Mobile Police said in a news release. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police said they were called to the […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Person killed in shooting on McVay Dr. and Navco Rd. in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Thursday night on McVay Drive and Navco Road. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. The victim managed to get over to the Krystal on Government Street where they later died. No names so far...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD seeks public’s help in search for missing elderly man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing 83-year-old whom they say is easily confused. Henry Alexander was reported missing Friday, September 2, 2022. Alexander was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Wal-Mart at 685 Schillinger Road South by his wife...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One man confirmed dead in late night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night. “On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for man out of Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The Saraland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Travis Sapp. Mr. Sapp is a 40-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on August 31, around 8:000 pm in...
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65

CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne boat launch closing Tuesday for repairs

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a $700,000 project funded by the City of Daphne and the state. Major improvements begin Tuesday at the D’Olive Bay Public Boat Launch. “Boy, there’s fishing all year long, there are recreational activities during the summer and spring. There’s no good time to do it, but this is the time […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
MOBILE, AL

