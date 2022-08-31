Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
BACK TO THE MOON: Countdown and Launch Operations Start in the Rocco A. Petrone Launch Control Center at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER FLORIDA – We’re going back to the Moon but the countdown and launch operations start here, in the Rocco A. Petrone Launch Control Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Engineers control many activities preparing NASA’s Space Launch System and NASA’s...
Highlands Today
Artemis 1 traffic jam: NASA moon launch could draw crowd of 400,000
A crowd the size of a major American city will gather this weekend to watch NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket lift off. Artemis 1 The launch was scheduled for Monday morning (Aug. 29) from the Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida. District officials said (opens in new tab)Between 100,000 and 200,000 people flocked to the space beach to witness the attempt, which was scuppered by a problem with one of Artemis 1’s first-stage engines. Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.
WESH
Brevard officials project 400K people to return to Space Coast for Artemis launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic is expected to be an issue Saturday in Brevard County because of theArtemis 1 launch. Large crowds will gather up and down the Space Coast to witness history over the Labor Day holiday weekend. "You're looking at anywhere from 400,000 or more," Don Walker...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Jane Poynter from Space Perspective Visits With Space Coast Daily in Exclusive Interview
ABOVE VIDEO: Jane Poynter, founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective, talks with Steve Wilson in the latest edition of “Sit Down with Steve.” Poynter talks about her interest, at a young age, in the stars, space travel planned for Space Perspective customers, and much more in this exclusive interview.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More visitors expected on Space Coast as Artemis I launch bumped to Labor Day weekend
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is preparing for its second Artemis I launch attempt, set for Saturday afternoon. Monday’s mission was scrubbed after the launch team wasn’t able to properly chill down one of the SLS rocket’s four main engines. The next launch attempt is set...
myfoxzone.com
Why the 'sea breeze' could impact launch of NASA's Artemis-1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With upcoming Artemis launch windows happening in the afternoon and evening hours, NASA is going to have to contend with the infamous afternoon thunderstorms of Florida. "Weather Launch Commit Criteria," which define the weather conditions in which a NASA launch can and cannot happen, have requirements...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Cape Canaveral
Cape Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida, sits on the Atlantic Coast and was briefly known as Cape Kennedy from 1963 to 1973, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The region has been nicknamed the Space Coast as it is the site of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and has seen many space launches during its time. The area is also the home of NASA, officially formed in 1958.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
New Smyrna Beach prepares for big crowds ahead of Artemis 1 space launch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the next chapter in space exploration, the journey back to the moon begins with Artemis 1 and for that reason alone, the anticipation is building and not just in Brevard County. In neighboring Volusia County, particularly New Smyrna Beach, people are prepping for a...
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
spacecoastdaily.com
National Hurricane Center Tracks Low Pressure System Near Leeward Islands
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the eastern portion of the circulation. Environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, but any additional development...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Route 1 Motorsports Parts Manager Christian Newton Highlights Dealership’s Service Department
WATCH: Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall stopped by for a chat with Route 1 Motorsports manager Christian Newton to talk about the parts and service department and all the possibilities available to you to keep the fun going! From watercraft and two-wheel bikes to a side-by-side or ATV. Route 1 Motorsports is one of the largest stocking dealers in Central Florida from repairs to accessories; they can help facilitate your needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Christopher Alan Homes Appoints Mike Jaffe as Space Coast’s Director of Operations
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Christopher Alan Homes announced the appointment of Mike Jaffe as Director of Operations – Space Coast, launching a new division for the quickly growing Southwest Florida-based homebuilding company. Jaffe is a 20-year industry veteran, currently serving on the Board of...
vieravoice.com
They bought a zoo— Couple marks Romelia Farms’ first year
Jeremy and Lina Graves of Viera were looking to lease a wedding venue when they first inquired about a suitable barn on a 26-acre property on north Merritt Island in 2020. But when Jeremy Graves, a partner and chief operating officer at Integra Vascular, and CEO at Compass Home Dialysis, and Lina Graves, a human resources leader for nearly 20 years, learned that the owner wanted to sell the land and auction off the 150 farm and exotic animals that lived there, the Graves knew they had to act.
veronews.com
ORCA making Vero Beach its new headquarters
After searching for more than a year, sometimes desperately, the Ocean Research and Conservation Association has found a new home – and its new headquarters will be in Vero Beach. The relocation from Fort Pierce to a 6,500-square-foot building on 16th Street between Old Dixie Highway and U. S....
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Stone Lake – Merritt Island | Oakland News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner Curator Luxury Group. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation...
Click10.com
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
vieravoice.com
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Longtime Brevard Resident Francine Ann Cahoon Passes Away Aug. 24 in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Francine Ann Cahoon was born on January 5, 1940, in Coventry, Rhode Island and passed away on August 24, 2022, in Rockledge, Florida. Francine was raised by loving parents Claire and Eugene Levesque along with her three siblings Yolanda, Claudette, and Denis. She graduated from...
Comments / 1