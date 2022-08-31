ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Highlands Today

Artemis 1 traffic jam: NASA moon launch could draw crowd of 400,000

A crowd the size of a major American city will gather this weekend to watch NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket lift off. Artemis 1 The launch was scheduled for Monday morning (Aug. 29) from the Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida. District officials said (opens in new tab)Between 100,000 and 200,000 people flocked to the space beach to witness the attempt, which was scuppered by a problem with one of Artemis 1’s first-stage engines. Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Brevard County, FL
Business
Brevard County, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
myfoxzone.com

Why the 'sea breeze' could impact launch of NASA's Artemis-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With upcoming Artemis launch windows happening in the afternoon and evening hours, NASA is going to have to contend with the infamous afternoon thunderstorms of Florida. "Weather Launch Commit Criteria," which define the weather conditions in which a NASA launch can and cannot happen, have requirements...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Cape Canaveral

Cape Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida, sits on the Atlantic Coast and was briefly known as Cape Kennedy from 1963 to 1973, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The region has been nicknamed the Space Coast as it is the site of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and has seen many space launches during its time. The area is also the home of NASA, officially formed in 1958.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Artemis#Space Launch System#Orion#Sls
spacecoastdaily.com

National Hurricane Center Tracks Low Pressure System Near Leeward Islands

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the eastern portion of the circulation. Environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, but any additional development...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Route 1 Motorsports Parts Manager Christian Newton Highlights Dealership’s Service Department

WATCH: Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall stopped by for a chat with Route 1 Motorsports manager Christian Newton to talk about the parts and service department and all the possibilities available to you to keep the fun going! From watercraft and two-wheel bikes to a side-by-side or ATV. Route 1 Motorsports is one of the largest stocking dealers in Central Florida from repairs to accessories; they can help facilitate your needs.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
vieravoice.com

They bought a zoo— Couple marks Romelia Farms’ first year

Jeremy and Lina Graves of Viera were looking to lease a wedding venue when they first inquired about a suitable barn on a 26-acre property on north Merritt Island in 2020. But when Jeremy Graves, a partner and chief operating officer at Integra Vascular, and CEO at Compass Home Dialysis, and Lina Graves, a human resources leader for nearly 20 years, learned that the owner wanted to sell the land and auction off the 150 farm and exotic animals that lived there, the Graves knew they had to act.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
veronews.com

ORCA making Vero Beach its new headquarters

After searching for more than a year, sometimes desperately, the Ocean Research and Conservation Association has found a new home – and its new headquarters will be in Vero Beach. The relocation from Fort Pierce to a 6,500-square-foot building on 16th Street between Old Dixie Highway and U. S....
VERO BEACH, FL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Stone Lake – Merritt Island | Oakland News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner Curator Luxury Group. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
vieravoice.com

Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd

Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
ROCKLEDGE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy