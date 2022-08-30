The potential for heavy holiday traffic on the Oregon coast has prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to ask travelers to be aware of possible traffic delays in Reedsport and Winchester Bay from today through the Labor Day holiday on Monday, specifically northbound traffic returning to the Florence area and points north. The heaviest of traffic is expected to be on Monday between 10 am and 4 pm. They are asking local traffic to be aware and find alternate routes if needing to travel in the area. ODOT will be setting electronic message boards along highway 101 near Reedsport and Winchester Bay alerting motorists. You can also access tripcheck.com or call 511 for traffic information.

REEDSPORT, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO