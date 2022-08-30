Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kcfmradio.com
Traffic Delays Expected; Be Prepared; Back to School Staff Gathering
The potential for heavy holiday traffic on the Oregon coast has prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to ask travelers to be aware of possible traffic delays in Reedsport and Winchester Bay from today through the Labor Day holiday on Monday, specifically northbound traffic returning to the Florence area and points north. The heaviest of traffic is expected to be on Monday between 10 am and 4 pm. They are asking local traffic to be aware and find alternate routes if needing to travel in the area. ODOT will be setting electronic message boards along highway 101 near Reedsport and Winchester Bay alerting motorists. You can also access tripcheck.com or call 511 for traffic information.
kezi.com
Bypass bridge in Roseburg to finish construction Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bridge over the South Umpqua River intended to provide a detour for a soon-to-be replaced bridge is on schedule to open Friday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT says Melrose Road at the South Umpqua River in Roseburg is on schedule to reopen...
KVAL
EWEB looking into options for the Leaburg Canal
Originally built in 1929, the Leaburg Canal has helped Eugene and Springfield grow into what it is today. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told EWEB that the canal should be shut down until it could be repaired. EWEB officials went through an extensive analysis of the canal structures,...
kqennewsradio.com
LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire grows beyond 9,000 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- One month after the start of the Cedar Creek Fire, fire officials say the blaze has reached nearly 9,200 acres in size as smoke blankets the nearby locale. The Cedar Creek Fire started on August 1 near Waldo Lake, about 15 miles east of Oakridge officials say. As of 9 a.m. on September 2, it is burning 9,199 acres in a mountainous area that buts up against Waldo Lake's western shore. Fire crews have been fighting the fire, but high temperatures and low humidity throughout August, as well as the difficult terrain of the fire's location, have hampered efforts to contain the fire's spread.
kezi.com
University area restaurant crews looking forward to potential fall business boom
EUGENE, Ore. -- Restaurant owners and managers near the University of Oregon are hoping to see more business this fall, once university students return for the start of the school year. "We opened up in June over here," said Christian Brantley, the interim general manager at Pig and Turnip on...
kezi.com
Free "Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs for Lane County residents
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If you have speedy drivers in your neighborhood and would like to remind them to slow down,"Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs are now available for free. Lane County residents can get their hands on one of these for free. Kelsey Moore, the Transportation Option Specialist for...
KVAL
Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
nbc16.com
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
nbc16.com
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Evacuation warning issued for East Waldo Lake area
WALDO LAKE, Ore. -- Due to the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level One evacuation notice for the area immediately east of Waldo Lake. The Level One evacuation notice has been issued for Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp. Furthermore, all camping and recreation east of the Waldo Lake shoreline to just past the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas is also under the evacuation notice. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has issued a similar evacuation notice for an area further east of the Lane County evacuation area. The LCSO says that nearby Shadow Bay Campground is not included in the evacuation notice.
KTVZ
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
kezi.com
Eugene police say to be careful on the roads as kids return to school
EUGENE, Ore. -- With Eugene students going back to school on September 7 and 8, Eugene police say to be watchful on the road as the streets will once again be active with kids and school buses. Police are recommending residents stay extra alert when approaching school zones and residential...
kezi.com
Lane County in talks with law firms about Holiday Farm Fire litigation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Nearly two years after the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley, the Lane County Board of Commissioners has voted to engage with three law firms regarding Holiday Farm Fire litigation. The decision comes about one week before the statute of limitations was set...
kezi.com
85% of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have central air conditioning, officials say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The heat is causing problems in Roseburg classrooms because several of Roseburg Public School District's classrooms do not have air conditioning. Officials said 85% of classrooms in the district do not have central air conditioning. "It kind of is a concern because it's really like, people can...
KXL
Health Advisory Issued For D River Beach
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority Thursday with the bummer news for your long Labor Day weekend. A public health advisory is issued for D River Beach in Lincoln County. Testing has found unsafe levels of fecal Bacteria in the ocean. It’s advised to stay out of...
kezi.com
Likely human-caused brush fire extinguished in Thurston Hills Natural Area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a brush fire was extinguished in the Thurston Hills, fire officials suspect it was caused by an unattended campfire and are calling on residents to be vigilant about fire danger. Fire officials say the brush fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on August 28. They...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Comments / 0