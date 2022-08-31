ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett police search for hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck pedestrian

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
Everett police are looking for an SUV and the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision earlier this month.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, a silver SUV was involved in the collision that hospitalized a pedestrian, who later died.

The collision occurred in the 5400 block of Broadway.

The vehicle is described as a silver SUV, possibly a 2008 to 2012 Ford Escape. The license plate may contain BSW4.

The SUV should have damage to the front and passenger side, including a possible broken headlight and turn signal.

The driver is described as a white woman with dirty blonde hair, who may be between 40 and 55 years old.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Everett Police Department at 425-257-8450.

