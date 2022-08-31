Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham in the Premier League today.Richarlison and Clement Lenglet were handed full debuts by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte for the visit of Fulham. Spurs made five changes overall with Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur recalled. Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski drop to the bench. Fulham were unchanged from their midweek 2-1 win over Brighton. Deadline day arrivals Dan James, Willian and Carlos Vinicius were among the substitutes.Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Son, Kane. Subs:Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Perisic, Forster, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Davies, Bissouma.Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic. Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Willian, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Diop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: Read More Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixtureChelsea vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

