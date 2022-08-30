ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Misses Game To Undergo Medical Testing

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

The Chicago White Sox announced Tuesday evening that manager Tony La Russa would miss Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals as he prepares to undergo medical testing Wednesday in Chicago. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the White Sox in La Russa's absence.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not be in attendance for the team's game Tuesday night against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox announced Tuesday evening that La Russa will miss the game as he prepares to undergo further medical testing in Chicago Wednesday.

The White Sox did not specify what exactly La Russa specifically was being tested for, but they plan to share an update on La Russa's status sometime before Wednesday night's game against the Royals.

La Russa, 77, is in the second year of a three-year contract managing the White Sox. La Russa is a combined 156-134 since his return to the Sox.

Prior to 2021, La Russa had last managed the White Sox 35 years earlier. He managed the White Sox from 1979 through 1986 and was the 1983 American League Manager of the Year.

White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the team in La Russa's absence. The White Sox went 2-0 when Cairo managed the club in 2021, including a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees in the 2021 Field of Dreams Game.

Cairo played 17 years in the big leagues from 1996-2012, including four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals for four seasons (2001-2003, 2007) playing under then-Cardinals skipper Tony La Russa.

After eight years of experience working for the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees, Cairo received his first full-time coaching job, joining La Russa's staff for the 2021 season.

Cairo previously was the special assistant to Cincinnati Reds' general manager Walt Jocketty, interim Reds' third base coach in place of Mark Berry, Yankees' infield coordinator and Yankees' player development employee.

