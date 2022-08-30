Read full article on original website
Mississippi water crisis continues into holiday weekend
Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi, remain without reliable drinking water heading into Labor Day weekend. CBS News' Elise Preston reports on how a lack of access to reliable water is creating risks for patients on dialysis treatments. Then, Mustafa Santiago Ali, executive vice president for the National Wildlife Federation, joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the crisis.
Mississippi city facing fifth day without clean water
In Jackson, Mississippi, it's day five of the humanitarian water crisis affecting nearly 200,000 people. For the thousands of Mississippi residents on dialysis, clean water is the difference between life and death. Elise Preston shares more.
Mississippi's water crisis poses severe risk to dialysis patients: "It could literally kill 'em"
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are facing the fifth day of a humanitarian water crisis that's impacting nearly 200,000 people. But for some — including the thousands of residents on dialysis — clean water is the difference between life and death. One of those people is Arlester Johnson. His...
"There is no business": Jackson's water crisis causing more hardship
Authorities are struggling to provide residents with safe drinking water in Jackson, Mississippi, after failures in the city's water system. The crisis is shutting down businesses and forcing residents to wait in long lines for clean water. Tanyalyn Burns, a restaurant manager at Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar in Jackson, joins CBS News to talk about the impact.
Jackson residents told to shower with their mouths closed as water crisis persists
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are desperately waiting for a basic human necessity: safe running water. Officials in this city, where conditions remain dire, have warned against using water in certain circumstances. Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Monday after a storm last week aggravated longstanding issues with the city's water infrastructure.
