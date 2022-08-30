ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

CBS News

Mississippi water crisis continues into holiday weekend

Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi, remain without reliable drinking water heading into Labor Day weekend. CBS News' Elise Preston reports on how a lack of access to reliable water is creating risks for patients on dialysis treatments. Then, Mustafa Santiago Ali, executive vice president for the National Wildlife Federation, joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the crisis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

"There is no business": Jackson's water crisis causing more hardship

Authorities are struggling to provide residents with safe drinking water in Jackson, Mississippi, after failures in the city's water system. The crisis is shutting down businesses and forcing residents to wait in long lines for clean water. Tanyalyn Burns, a restaurant manager at Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar in Jackson, joins CBS News to talk about the impact.
JACKSON, MS
