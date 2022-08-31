ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Morgan Hill police release photos of suspect, suspect vehicle in fatal shooting

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

( KRON ) — The Morgan Hill Police Department released updated information Tuesday related to the fatal shooting of Humberto Cossio last month. Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill, was shot and killed on July 20 as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, according to a social post from Morgan Hill PD.

Oakland shooting was ‘not a deliberate school shooting,’ police say

It is believed Cossio was previously engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of people on Ciolino Avenue, the release states. No suspects were identified at the time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SPVU_0hbjljaI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109T7B_0hbjljaI00
Photos: Morgan Hill Police Department

On Aug. 14, the department included a photo of a white Nissan Sentra that was believed to have been used during the commission of the homicide. Following the photo’s release, Morgan Hill PD received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to the case, according to police. The department also received an updated photo of the vehicle along with a photograph of a male suspect they are currently seeking to identify.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any pertinent information is asked to call Det. Adrian Sapien at (665) 253-4995.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

22-year-old man arrested for Union City shooting

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide. UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

85-year-old man robbed of Rolex in Foster City, suspects sought

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch Wednesday afternoon. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects. The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Morgan Hill, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's  27th homicide of the year.  At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill police release more evidence in 2021 homicide investigation

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) – To further efforts in a year-old homicide investigation, Morgan Hill police released two photographs of parties detectives hope to identify with the public's help    One photo is of a person they hope the public can identify, and the other is an updated version of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Humberto Cossio on July 20, 2021.The 33-year-old Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.Police said they believe Cossio had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals on Ciolino Avenue, but no suspects have yet been identified.Police did make some progress on the case following the department's release Aug. 14 of a photograph of a white Nissan Sentra believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects during the shooting. The department has received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to this case. Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.Anonymous tips can be left at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1 (800) 222-TIPS.
MORGAN HILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nissan Sentra#Nexstar Media Inc
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two The post Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Three arrested in Foster City Rolex robbery

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery of an 85-year-old man’s $30,000 Rolex watch, police confirmed to KRON4 News. The suspects were arrested in Sacramento — the car identified by a license plate reader in Foster City, which police said was the break in the case. Police […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they assisted Salinas Police by arresting a man Wednesday wanted for various felony crimes. Seaside Police said they were made aware of Jaymes Maurice Lambert, 38, last week. He was wanted for suspected attempted murder in Salinas. A Seaside Police officer called Lambert, recognized him from previous contact, and The post Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border

A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, The post Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for a Fatal Shooting Outside 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD — A man and a juvenile were arrested in connection with a murder at a gym. This fatal shooting occurred on August 11 shortly before 2 a.m., outside 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way. Faatino A. Tauane, 20, of Pittsburg, was arrested August 24. He was taken...
BRENTWOOD, CA
sanjoseinside.com

U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay

A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy