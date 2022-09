Buy Now Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Staff file photo by Bill Green

An employee’s discrimination lawsuit against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins appears headed toward dismissal after more than two years.

Sgt. Amanda Ensor, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2002 as a deputy, accused Jenkins and other FCSO supervisors of gender-based discrimination in the lawsuit filed May 20, 2020. Frederick County and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were also named as defendants.