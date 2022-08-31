Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Safe Streets Wichita kicks off overdose-awareness effort
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last year, by percentage, Kansas recorded the second largest increase in drug overdose deaths in the nation, CDC data shows. That’s why Safe Streets Wichita, a substance abuse prevention coalition, is starting an effort to share information on where to get Naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Health Department preparing to receive updated COVID-19 boosters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the Center for Disease Control recommended the first updated COVID-19 boosters, many have questions on who should be getting the new boosters and when. The new boosters are bivalent shots that contain half the original vaccine that came out in December 2020. And...
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
KWCH.com
USD 259 superintendent responds to week of disturbances, guns found in Wichita high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In three weeks, five guns have been found in Wichita Public Schools. The district confirmed the information following the end of a chaotic week. Six high schools reported situations requiring a police response - including three of the five guns found in students’ possession at West, Heights and East.
KWCH.com
COVID-19 boosters for ages 12+ on hold in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is pausing COVID-19 boosters for people 12 years and older. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided emergency use authorization for reformulated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech for people 12 and older and Moderna for people 18 and older. Approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are expected in the coming days.
KWCH.com
Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
KWCH.com
Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Services were set for Thursday night and Friday morning to honor Rep. Gail Finney. The Kansas state representative died Aug. 20. She represented the 84th District in central and east Wichita for 13 years. Her husband, Jerrold, said the legacy she left will cover the state of Kansas, the northeast Wichita community and most importantly her children and grandchildren.
KDHE: Kansas tops 9,000 COVID deaths
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has topped another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. It says that 61 more Kansas deaths have been added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to more than 9,000. The positive news is that it took Kansas 25 weeks to get from 8,000 to […]
KWCH.com
Wichita police searching for missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree. She was reported missing by her family on Aug. 24. “When we first realized that she had left her apartment and taken all her stuff with her, that was concerning...
WIBW
Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
KWCH.com
2 students bring firearms into 2 Wichita high schools in 2 days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools officials have removed guns twice this week from two high schools after students brought them onto school grounds. Monday’s incident was at West High School. On Tuesday, it happened at Heights High School. Both weapons were discovered after other students came forward and alerted school staff.
KWCH.com
Wichita police called out to West High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are at West High School following a large scuffle outside the building. Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in as an “officer in trouble” call but was soon shut down as more officers responded to the high school. A spokesperson for...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
KWCH.com
Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools confirmed pepper spray was used during an incident on Aug. 31 at Southeast High School. “Yesterday there was an incident where students became unruly and wouldn’t comply with directions from adults. Pepper spray had to be used as a last resort to help get the situation under control. No students were severely injured,” said Susan Arensmen, a spokesperson for the district.
KWCH.com
Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results from Tuesday night’s bond vote in the Hesston school district showed a slight edge for supporters, but the margin is too close to project the bond’s passage. Voters in Hesston are considering an approximate $33.8 million bond to renovate the high school...
KWCH.com
Guns on school grounds in Wichita
After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. On Wednesday, we got a look at the damage caused by the April 29th EF-3 tornado and a better idea of when the facility will reopen.
KCTV 5
Locals turn out to enjoy Kansas’ sunflower fields
The Red Cross is assisting several families after several people were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments and Townhomes near Bannister Road and 71 Highway. Potential Lenexa gun range clears first hurdle, will go before City Council. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It would be...
KWCH.com
First Alert Forecast September 2nd
Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion. Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant as the Joe Biden presidential administration will announce $1 billion for economic projects. Rep. Gail Finney laid to rest in celebration of life ceremony. Updated: 9 hours ago. Family and friends...
