ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Former Kansas Republican enters state governor’s race

By Jonathan Ketz
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIX8h_0hbjku0q00

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WDAF) — Dennis Pyle left the Republican Party in June to run as an Independent candidate for governor .

Pyle has been a state senator since 2005 and served with Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

“To me, the fiscal issues, the social policies define me as a conservative, and they’re definitely a lot further to the left than I am,” Pyle said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday.

Pyle’s comment was in reference to both Kelly and Schmidt, as Pyle’s candidacy could complicate Schmidt’s attempt to beat Kelly in November.

“I’m going to keep Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt from winning. That’s our plan. That’s our goal,” Pyle said when asked if he thinks traditional Republicans are concerned that he will keep Schmidt from winning in November.

Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him

Pyle had his committee assignment stripped this past legislative session because he did not like the redistricting map that Republicans drew which put Lawrence in the 1st Congressional District. He does not know if Republicans are upset he got enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

“I’ve got a lot of excited Republicans and Independents and Democrats all across the spectrum that are very glad that I am on the ballot,” he continued.

Emporia State Political Science Professor Michael Smith said Pyle is not close with senate leadership now, so his run for governor won’t impact it.

“It’s a little bit like Missouri where over in the Senate, they had that Conservative Caucus,” Smith said. “The Republicans are already conservative, but no matter how Conservative Republicans are these days, there’s always going to be a Caucus that’s really more alt-right than Conservative, really really hard right.”

Smith said Pyle might bring out a few voters that would have either not voted, only voted in other races, or voted for other third-party candidates.

“However, most of his votes will inevitably come at Schmidt’s expense,” he continued when asked about Pyle. “That’s just how the math works.”

Schmidt and Kelly are not commenting on Pyle’s entrance. Pyle will not be able to participate in the three debates that Kelly and Schmidt are through because he does not have enough polling support.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
kggfradio.com

GOP Hopeful If Elected Will Not Seek To Change Abortion Rights In Kansas

Gubernatorial hopeful, current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said yesterday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who just a month ago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion as a state constitutional right. Schmidt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly, said if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state and will not look to make any changes to the existing law.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters’ overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state’s constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said the Aug. 2 vote in which voters rejected the proposed amendment by a 41% to 59% margin, means his priority will be upholding abortion laws already in force in the state, The Kansas City Star reported. When asked if he would support state lawmakers proposing a similar constitutional amendment in the future, Schmidt said: “I think Kansans, Kansas voters, went to the polls. They made a decision, I think that decision has be respected going forward.” Kelly opposed the constitutional amendment and told supporters in an email last month that she “always maintained that a woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be between her and her physician.”
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?

Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
City
Hiawatha, KS
City
Emporia, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
KSN News

Wichita State getting $51 million award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The federal government is giving Wichita State University $51.4 million. The school says the money is to advance smart manufacturing in southern Kansas. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) says it is giving the award to WSU to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.

Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Pyle
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Laura Kelly
Kansas Reflector

Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Leadership#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#The Republican Party#Democratic#Independents#Democrats
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KDHE: Kansas tops 9,000 COVID deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has topped another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. It says that 61 more Kansas deaths have been added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to more than 9,000. The positive news is that it took Kansas 25 weeks to get from 8,000 to […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KSN News

September is Hunger Action Month, here is how you can help Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hunger and food insecurity exists in every community in America. Wichita and many other communities see this problem with food deserts, an urban area in which it is difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. September is Hunger Action Month, when the Feeding America network and the public come together […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Gamblers excited as sports betting launches in Kansas

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — All four state-owned casinos now have sports wagering, and gamblers are going all in. At the Kansas Star Casino, it was a mix between sports fans who couldn’t wait to place their bets and people who were just curious to learn how this works. Regardless, people are hoping to cash out […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy