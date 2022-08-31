ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Mount Hope Jubilee celebration returns

By Izzy Post
WVNS
 3 days ago

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– One festival in Fayette County makes its return after being canceled for the past two years.

The Mount Hope Jubilee is returning for its 31st year. The theme for 2022 is a throwback to the ’50s and ’60s.

Jubilee Chairperson, Patty Logan said two new editions this year are a Sock Hop with a fireworks show to follow.

“There’s not a lot of businesses in Mount Hope but the people that are here like to support each other,” said Logan. “That’s the big thing. The schools were taken out, the Jubilee just sort of puts us back together.”

The event is on September 16 and 17, 2022.

