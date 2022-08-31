ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY

Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
ROSEBURG, OR
YMCA of Douglas County selects new CEO

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The YMCA of Douglas County Board of Directors announced it has selected Steven Stanfield as its new CEO. While his title may be new, Stanfield is not a stranger to the local Y. He served as the organization’s fitness and aquatics director from 2014 to 2017 before continuing his career in Central Oregon, where he worked as the recreation director for Sunriver Owners Association and operations manager at Waldorf School of Bend.
ROSEBURG, OR
Some Reedsport residents to experience water outages Tuesday

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Hemlock Court beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
REEDSPORT, OR
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue

In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
Man makes his 500th blood platelet donation

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
LANE COUNTY, OR
NBPD Chief Gary McCullough, Aug. 31

City of North Bend release – Please join Police Chief Gary McCullough for the North Bend Police Department’s inaugural “Talk of the Town” on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., August 31, 2022, at The Liberty Theatre. There will be refreshments and community conversation about happenings and operations within the police department. This is the first of bimonthly “Talk of the Towns” where City of North Bend departments will rotate to host and engage with the community we serve.
NORTH BEND, OR
School resource officer added to South Umpqua School District

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The South Umpqua School District has named Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Vian as the district's school resource officer (SRO). Deputy Vian will begin his full-time assignment on September 6, says the district. His office and primary location will be at South Umpqua High School, but he also plans to be a regular presence at the district’s five campuses. He will also attend school events and activities as time allows.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed

Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
MERLIN, OR
Melrose Road on schedule to reopen by Friday morning

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Melrose Road is on schedule to reopen to traffic by Friday morning, Sept. 2, Oregon Dept. of Transportation said. The exact hour has not been determined. The road has been closed at the South Umpqua River for a week as contractors finish building a temporary bypass bridge next to the Conn Ford Bridge. The bypass bridge will carry Melrose Road traffic over the river for about two years while the Conn Ford Bridge is removed and replaced.
ROSEBURG, OR
DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O.

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division asked the public Wednesday to help find Chloe Brinegar, a 15-year-old in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9 and is believed to be in danger. The post DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR

