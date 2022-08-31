Read full article on original website
GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY
Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
With retro charm and chic geek decor, North Bend's Itty Bitty is the Inn place to be
Itty Bitty Inn's owner, Rik Villarreal, greets visitors outside a mural celebrating the co-existence of nature (Bigfoot, banana slug) and tech (robot.) A number of murals adorn the exterior of the hotel. For many travelers, a hotel is little more than a place to rest between adventures. But for a...
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
Cottage Grove receives $5 million grant to revitalize historic downtown district
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — $5-million dollars is coming to Cottage Grove to revitalize its historic downtown area, but they are not knocking down buildings. They will fix things like cracked sidewalks, uneven roads, and replant trees. The project will go from the Main Street Bridge to 8th Street; about...
YMCA of Douglas County selects new CEO
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The YMCA of Douglas County Board of Directors announced it has selected Steven Stanfield as its new CEO. While his title may be new, Stanfield is not a stranger to the local Y. He served as the organization’s fitness and aquatics director from 2014 to 2017 before continuing his career in Central Oregon, where he worked as the recreation director for Sunriver Owners Association and operations manager at Waldorf School of Bend.
Some Reedsport residents to experience water outages Tuesday
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Hemlock Court beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue
In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
The Rum Creek Fire continues to grow in size; now up to 13,994 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire burning northwest of Grants Pass crossed a containment line on the east side of the fire Tuesday night, burning several hundred acres, according to fire officials. According to an update posted Wednesday morning, the Rum Creek Fire was at 13,994 acres in...
Man makes his 500th blood platelet donation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
NBPD Chief Gary McCullough, Aug. 31
City of North Bend release – Please join Police Chief Gary McCullough for the North Bend Police Department’s inaugural “Talk of the Town” on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., August 31, 2022, at The Liberty Theatre. There will be refreshments and community conversation about happenings and operations within the police department. This is the first of bimonthly “Talk of the Towns” where City of North Bend departments will rotate to host and engage with the community we serve.
East Waldo Area moved to Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation level due to Cedar Creek Fire
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice for the following areas:. Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp. All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure...
School resource officer added to South Umpqua School District
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The South Umpqua School District has named Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Vian as the district's school resource officer (SRO). Deputy Vian will begin his full-time assignment on September 6, says the district. His office and primary location will be at South Umpqua High School, but he also plans to be a regular presence at the district’s five campuses. He will also attend school events and activities as time allows.
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
Night paving on Stephens Street starts September 6; drivers should anticipate minor delays
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Starting September 6, contractors begin night paving Stephens Street. A three-quarter mile stretch of North Stephens Street will narrow travel down to one lane in each direction. According to the Roseburg Public Works Department, work will start just north of Diamond Lake Boulevard to Garden Valley...
Hot and dry conditions continue to aid in the growth of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With hot and dry conditions, weather caused further activity for the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire currently stands at 8,817 and still holds at 12% containment. The Lane County Sheriff's Office has initiated a Level 1, Be Ready Evacuation, for North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground, and...
Melrose Road on schedule to reopen by Friday morning
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Melrose Road is on schedule to reopen to traffic by Friday morning, Sept. 2, Oregon Dept. of Transportation said. The exact hour has not been determined. The road has been closed at the South Umpqua River for a week as contractors finish building a temporary bypass bridge next to the Conn Ford Bridge. The bypass bridge will carry Melrose Road traffic over the river for about two years while the Conn Ford Bridge is removed and replaced.
Eugene Emeralds rush to build new stadium. If no agreement is met, they will be no more
EUGENE, Ore. — “If we can’t come together and figure this out, the Emeralds are done,” says Eugene Emeralds General Manager Allan Benavides. Benavides says if the team cannot come to an agreement on building a new stadium in Eugene, the minor league team will be no more.
DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O.
The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division asked the public Wednesday to help find Chloe Brinegar, a 15-year-old in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9 and is believed to be in danger. The post DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
