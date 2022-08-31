Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
New bodycam footage released of man shot, killed by Riverside County deputies
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Deputies in Riverside County have released new body camera and cell phone footage from a July incident in which they shot and killed a man allegedly threatening to shoot people in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened back on July 22, when Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies...
Body cam, cell phone video released of fatal deputy shooting in Riverside County
Authorities released body-worn camera and witness cell phone video Monday of a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred in July in Riverside County. On Friday, July 22, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an auto parts store at 15100 Perris Boulevard in Moreno Valley after an employee called 911 to report a man […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer-involved shooting under investigation￼
NEEDLES, Calif. – A officer-involved (OIS) shooting fatality is under investigation in Needles, California. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office reports the deadly incident occurred following a routine traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. A news release indicated that two officers determined that a passenger...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends with shots fired
A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was dragged by a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Saturday, authorities said. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies stopped a red pickup truck in the area of Dodd Street and 48 Street and ordered the driver to get out of the car. “The driver […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Alleged Gang Member Arrested with Loaded Gun
A Desert Hot Springs man is behind bars after failing a probation compliance search Friday. Agents with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force went to a home in the 13000 block of Nahum Drive in Desert Hot Springs for a probation compliance search around 2:30 p.m. At the...
Fontana Herald News
Deputy is injured in incident; suspect is arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon
A suspect was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in which a deputy was injured in Jurupa Valley on Sept. 3, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. At about 5:24 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station Special Enforcement Team conducted a...
foxla.com
Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway
FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident
No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot In Blythe Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries
A man who was shot in Blythe was found by deputies with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Seeley Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
(CNS) – A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night. Upon arrival, they heard gunshots and saw people fleeing from the location.
Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation
The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,000 acres; extent of damage becoming clear
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,000 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Traffic Crash in Cathedral City Kills One
(CNS) – A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene.
Fairview Fire: Evacuation orders remain in place after 2 killed in 4,500-acre blaze in Hemet
A wildfire in Hemet that killed two people and injured another has burned at least 4,500 acres, and thousands of homes remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
2 killed as Fairview Fire burns 2,700 acres in Hemet, prompting evacuations; 7 structures destroyed
Two people were killed and another was injured Monday as a wildfire in Hemet scorched more than 2,700 acres.
One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting
One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Nabbed; Linked To Fatal Crash In Desert Hot Springs
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The driver who fled the scene after running over a pedestrian in Desert Hot Springs last week is now in custody, facing a 2nd degree murder charge. Detectives in Desert Hot Springs arrested 51 year...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet, Schools Closed
(CNS) – A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, killing two people, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and had...
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
Comments / 1