Thousand Palms, CA

thestandardnewspaper.online

Officer-involved shooting under investigation￼

NEEDLES, Calif. – A officer-involved (OIS) shooting fatality is under investigation in Needles, California. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office reports the deadly incident occurred following a routine traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. A news release indicated that two officers determined that a passenger...
NEEDLES, CA
Thousand Palms, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Alleged Gang Member Arrested with Loaded Gun

A Desert Hot Springs man is behind bars after failing a probation compliance search Friday. Agents with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force went to a home in the 13000 block of Nahum Drive in Desert Hot Springs for a probation compliance search around 2:30 p.m. At the...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway

FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident

No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot In Blythe Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

A man who was shot in Blythe was found by deputies with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Seeley Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
BLYTHE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella

(CNS) – A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night. Upon arrival, they heard gunshots and saw people fleeing from the location.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation

The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
HEMET, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Traffic Crash in Cathedral City Kills One

(CNS) – A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting

One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet, Schools Closed

(CNS) – A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, killing two people, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and had...
HEMET, CA

