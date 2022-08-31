Read full article on original website
August Was Portland’s Hottest Month Ever
This August was the hottest month in Portland history, says the National Weather Service. The NWS announced this morning that the average temperature over those 30 days was 75.1 degrees, breaking the previous record: 74.1 in July 1985. Jon Bumgardner, a meteorologist in the NWS’s Portland office, says the finding...
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
Portland Cider Wants Your Unwanted Apples and Pears
Portland Cider wants to save your fruit from an undignified, ugly death on a hot summer sidewalk. That’s right, the company is asking people to bring in any unwanted apples and pears from trees growing on their property in order to turn them into crisp, delicious cider. Every Saturday...
Snag a Free Cake on Sept. 1 at All Nothing Bundt Cakes Locations in the Portland Metro Area
Sex and the City made the boutique bakery cupcake all the rage. Doughnuts took off a few years later, thanks to enhanced artistry and Pinterest-inspired wedding walls of the ringed treat. And it was only a matter of time before the macaron became the darling of Instagram. But what of...
A Puckish Developer Has Second Thoughts About His Ambitious Plans in St. Johns
Address: 8501 N Lombard St. Why it’s empty: Second thoughts about a New St. Johns. Pages of ink have been devoted to the folksy charm of Pattie’s Home Plate Cafe, a greasy spoon that anchored the main drag of St. Johns. Packed with used DVDs, wigs and a sign over the counter reading, “No sniveling,” Pattie’s could have emerged from the mind of David Lynch, from the evening sock hops to the monthly meeting of the Western Bigfoot Society.
Westward Whiskey’s Flagship Tasting Room Has Reopened Following Extensive Renovations
While many businesses were slow to recover from the pandemic closures, there’s one Portland company that saw nothing but skyrocketing growth: Westward Whiskey. That demand allowed the distiller to renovate its flagship tasting room, which has just reopened following the 90-day construction process. The brand officially welcomed the public...
Murmurs: Renewable Diesel Seeks Plant on Columbia River
RENEWABLE DIESEL SEEKS PLANT ON COLUMBIA RIVER: Next Renewable Fuels, a Houston-based company that wants to make renewable diesel fuel out of fish guts, says it’s received an air quality permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to build a plant at Port Westward, Ore., on the Columbia River. After an 18-month review, DEQ determined that Next “is not a major source of EPA-listed hazardous air pollutants,” Next says. Getting the permit is a big deal because Oregon has some of the most stringent air quality standards in the nation, says Next spokesman Michael Hinrichs. The company hopes to complete the permitting process next year and start construction of its refinery soon afterward. Like biodiesel, renewable diesel is made from biomass like vegetable oil and animal fat. In addition to those ingredients, Next plans to use “fish grease” generated by seafood processors, most of which is discarded, Hinrichs says. The Columbia Riverkeeper opposes the project, saying the refinery would emit smog-forming compounds and bring the risk of fuel spills to the banks of the Columbia because the ground around the proposed refinery is often sodden and unstable.
State Treasurer Tobias Read Wants Distant Employees to Come to Salem—and Bear Their Own Travel Costs
The state’s new policy for employees electing to work remotely on a permanent basis is causing conflict at the Oregon State Treasury. Specifically, union-represented employees at the agency are balking at State Treasurer Tobias Read’s request that they come to the office once a quarter—and pay their own travel expenses.
Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”
When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
An Old Murder Case Stirs Questions About Prosecutors’ Practices
For the past 12 years, Jerrin Hickman has been incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary for a murder he says he didn’t commit. Hickman claims he’s behind bars because a high-profile prosecutor broke the rules. That prosecutor, former Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill, has denied any misconduct....
