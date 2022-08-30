ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Saint George, GA
County
Charlton County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Flash Flood Warnings expire in north Georgia counties

Two Flash Flood Warnings encompassing north Georgia counties have expired. The National Weather Service canceled a Flash Flood Warning in Lumpkin and Union counties just before noon on Saturday. A Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Rabun County and Stephens County in northeastern Georgia expired as-planned at 11:15 a.m....
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia

Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Harper
Person
John Corbett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Retirement#Charlton County Sheriff
nowhabersham.com

Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia

The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy