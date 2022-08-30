Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Ga., S.C. curb lane closures, boost DUI efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Labor Day weekend, troopers will be out looking for drunk drivers, and lane closures will be on hold – but not until crews get one last burst of work done at the state line ahead of the holiday. Georgia and South Carolina are once...
News4Jax.com
‘Stand your ground’ hearing scheduled in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A judge has scheduled a “stand your ground hearing” for November in the fatal shooting of Adam Amoia, who died during an altercation last year outside now-closed Dos Gatos in St. Augustine. The hearing is set for Nov. 14. The defense plans to...
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses
Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
fox5atlanta.com
Flash Flood Warnings expire in north Georgia counties
Two Flash Flood Warnings encompassing north Georgia counties have expired. The National Weather Service canceled a Flash Flood Warning in Lumpkin and Union counties just before noon on Saturday. A Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Rabun County and Stephens County in northeastern Georgia expired as-planned at 11:15 a.m....
3 law enforcement agencies will be looking out for DUI in St. Johns County on Friday night
Several law enforcement agencies are teaming up to look out for people driving under the influence in St. Johns County beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the St. Augustine Police Department will be conducting a “DUI Wolf...
Red and Black
Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia
Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
News4Jax.com
‘It was chaos’: Clay County deputies close Orange Park Mall due to teens causing disturbances
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances.”. As of 8 p.m., CCSO said both the AMC Theater and the Orange Park Mall were closed. Deputies were also advising parents and guardians to pick up their unaccompanied children.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriff's office warns of fake $100 bills being passed around county
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - The Jones County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about fake $100 bills being circulated around the county. The bills at a glance appear real, but are clearly marked with "For Motion Picture Purposes" on the both sides. The sheriff’s office advises if you encounter the counterfeit...
Orange Park Mall temporarily closed due to disturbance, Clay County Sheriffs report
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported heavy law enforcement presence at the Orange Park Mall due to a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance. Clay County Deputies report roughly 1,000 juveniles were on the premise of the theater in the Orange Park...
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
nowhabersham.com
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia
The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
fox5atlanta.com
'Unsafe and unacceptable': Georgia law enforcement stop pickup truck hauling illegal trailer
Images shared by the Georgia Department of Transportation on social media have some people scratching their heads. The post said the container hung off the trailer and over the road by 15 feet, nine inches. "Unsafe and unacceptable," the post said. It's not apparent if the driver faces charges or...
One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
NBC News
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race
ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
News4Jax.com
Videos, photos released from investigation into Duval County jail inmate’s death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained videos and photos from the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office as part of the investigation into the death of Daniel Taylor, who died following an altercation with corrections officers. The I-TEAM on Thursday learned those officers are not being charged....
WCJB
Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispatcher in Columbia County is being praised for saving her neighbor’s life while off duty. According to officials with the Columbia County 911 Communications Center, Bethany Duffany was off duty at her home on Aug. 29 when she heard screams from the house next door.
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
