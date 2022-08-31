ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
York, PA
Sports
York, PA
Football
Mechanicsburg, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sports
York, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
York, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Education
PennLive.com

Camp Hill football scores big win against Newport, 43-7

To say the 2022 Newport football season got off to a rough start is an understatement. On Aug. 26 Camp Hill blasted the Buffaloes 43-7 at Seibert Park. Lion quarterback Drew Branstetter completed 13 of 21 passes for 286 yards and three scores as the sophomore picked apart the Buffalo secondary.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry’s field hockey team keeps climbing

West Perry’s field hockey program has been slowly getting better year after year. Last season, the Mustangs ended second in their division, as well as making the district playoff tournament. “We were thrilled with last season, and we made the playoffs by the skin of our teeth,” head coach...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cumberland Valley#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mid Penn Matchups
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley’s Jillian Jekot makes her college pick

Cumberland Valley’s Jillian Jekot is headed to the ACC. The Eagles junior standout announced on Twitter Friday that she has committed to play for the Pitt Panthers. The guard helped Cumberland Valley post a 21-6 record a season ago, and was a first-team PennLive Big 15 All-Star pick. She averaged 17.3 points and six rebounds per game. She also had 52 assists and 41 steals.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football

Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football. Shippensburg's Trae Kater (10) chases Andrew Witter of Big Spring and the ball pops out. Big Spring traveled to Shippensburg for the annual Little Brown Jug game on Friday, September 2, 2022. The Greyhounds won 35-21. (Markell DeLoatch | Special to PennLive)Get Photo.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX43.com

Frenzy Five: Here are the games to watch in Week 2

YORK, Pa. — It's another busy week of high school football in Central Pennsylvania, with more than 50 games scheduled from Thursday through Saturday. The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week pits Cumberland Valley against Central York. Both teams won their openers. The game will be...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy