Coaches interviews with Cumberland Valley, Central York | High School Football Frenzy
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's Game of the Week features Cumberland Valley traveling to Central York. We spoke to Cumberland Valley Coach Josh Oswalt and Central York coach Gerry Yonchiuk before the game. You can check out the Central York interview above and the Cumberland Valley interview below. You...
Big first half for Bryce Staretz, Isaac Sines carries Cumberland Valley over Central York
The first half was about as picture-perfect as Cumberland Valley could’ve expected in its matchup at Central York. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The second half wasn’t.
Scenes from Central Dauphin’s 17-10 loss to Wilson
Photos of Central Dauphin’s game against Wilson at Landis Field in Harrisburg, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022. The Rams fell to 0-2 on the young 2022 season mostly because of a 53-yard touchdown run by Wilson’s Cameron Jones that put the game just out of reach despite a late CD field goal.
Katelyn Strawser, Avery Pollock lead Lower Dauphin to 4-0 field hockey win over State College
Katelyn Strawser scored two goals Friday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 4-0 field hockey win over State College. Avery Pollock added a goal and three assists for the Falcons, and Maddie Weaver added a goal. Brynn Shaffer added an assist.
Bennett Secrest rallies Cedar Cliff to 16-7 win against Mechanicsburg
Bennett Secrest threw a touchdown and ran for another Friday to rally Cedar Cliff to a 16-7 win against Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats (0-2) took a 7-0 lead on a 34-yard pass from Jeffrey Lougee to Henry Notarfrancesco at the 10:19 mark of the first quarter.
Camp Hill football scores big win against Newport, 43-7
To say the 2022 Newport football season got off to a rough start is an understatement. On Aug. 26 Camp Hill blasted the Buffaloes 43-7 at Seibert Park. Lion quarterback Drew Branstetter completed 13 of 21 passes for 286 yards and three scores as the sophomore picked apart the Buffalo secondary.
West Perry’s field hockey team keeps climbing
West Perry’s field hockey program has been slowly getting better year after year. Last season, the Mustangs ended second in their division, as well as making the district playoff tournament. “We were thrilled with last season, and we made the playoffs by the skin of our teeth,” head coach...
Brandon Fritz’s late field goal pushes Lower Dauphin past Twin Valley
Lower Dauphin spent what was supposed to be its season opener having an open practice in front of fans after Middletown cancelled its football season last week.
Tucker Chamberlin-Erby Weller connection help Shippensburg score ‘Little Brown Jug’ win over Big Spring
Tucker Chamberlin and Erby Weller came into the season considered among the top quarterback-receiver combos in the Mid-Penn, and they proved it once more Friday to help Shippensburg win the Little Brown Jug game, 35-21, over Big Spring.
Barrick, Bouboukas, Clark lead Central Dauphin boys soccer shutout win against Susquehannock
Central Dauphin scored a 2-0 boys soccer win over Susquehannock Friday. Nino Bouboukas had the Rams first goal off an assist from Emmanuel Clark, and Kyle Hoyt scored the second off an assist from Carter Fitzgerald.
Cumberland Valley’s Jillian Jekot makes her college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Jillian Jekot is headed to the ACC. The Eagles junior standout announced on Twitter Friday that she has committed to play for the Pitt Panthers. The guard helped Cumberland Valley post a 21-6 record a season ago, and was a first-team PennLive Big 15 All-Star pick. She averaged 17.3 points and six rebounds per game. She also had 52 assists and 41 steals.
Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football
Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football. Shippensburg's Trae Kater (10) chases Andrew Witter of Big Spring and the ball pops out. Big Spring traveled to Shippensburg for the annual Little Brown Jug game on Friday, September 2, 2022. The Greyhounds won 35-21. (Markell DeLoatch | Special to PennLive)Get Photo.
Cameron Jones’ long TD run pushes Wilson past Central Dauphin 17-10 for first win of season
A pair of proud football programs engaged in battle Friday night, with neither Central Dauphin nor Wilson wanting to see the 2022 season open with consecutive losses. The tug of war ebbed and it flowed as the Bulldogs and Rams scrapped for hard-earned supremacy. But in the end, it was one moment of sublime inspiration that made the difference.
Brice Flenory scores 3 TDs, defense holds strong as Chambersburg downs Northern
Brice Flenory scored three touchdowns Friday to help Chambersburg down Northern, 23-16. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
West Perry football beats Susquenita 35-6 in season open
Bob Boden loves to say how difficult it is to win any given football game. Who can really blame him after the first few seasons he had running the West Perry football program?. But now, in year nine, Boden and his staff have high expectations each and every week. So,...
Mid-Penn Matchups: Delaware Valley at Harrisburg (9/3/22)
Delaware Valley (0-1) at Harrisburg (0-0) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Adria Hartzler’s 2 goals lift Mifflin County to win against Carlisle
Adria Hartzler scored two goals Friday to lead Mifflin County to a 3-1 field hockey win over Carlisle. Hailee Sheetz also had a goal for the Huskies and added an assist.
Jordan Byers, Julie Loy lead West Perry field hockey past CD East
Jordan Byers and Julie Loy combined Thursday to lead West Perry to a 4-0 field hockey win at CD East.
Marcus Quaker accounts for 7 TDs as West Perry hammers Newport, 55-0
West Perry quarterback Marcus Quaker said he wanted to win Friday night’s Perry County rivalry game against Newport because it’s always a “chippy” one.
Frenzy Five: Here are the games to watch in Week 2
YORK, Pa. — It's another busy week of high school football in Central Pennsylvania, with more than 50 games scheduled from Thursday through Saturday. The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week pits Cumberland Valley against Central York. Both teams won their openers. The game will be...
