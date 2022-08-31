Union County man accused of raping child

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 24-year-old Mifflinburg man was charged with allegedly raping a 4-year-old child last year.

Steven F. Delgado-Javier was committed to Union County Prison last week after District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch arraigned him felony charges of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child.

Police recently received a Child Line referral regarding a sexual assault and rape of a child, Trooper James Nestico of the Milton State Police said. The alleged incidents occurred at a residence in West Buffalo Township beginning in February 2021.

The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury and gave the interviewer a very specific account of the alleged sexual assaults, Nestico wrote in the affidavit. The child stated the actions happened to her on more than one day and that they stopped when she turned 5.

At his arraignment, Mensch set Delgado-Javier's bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing at Mensch's office is set for Sept. 6.

