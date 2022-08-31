Man charged for allegedly stalking, sending threatening text messages

Hughesville, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly following a man in his vehicle and sending threatening text messages.

On Aug. 23, Matthew C. George, 38, allegedly followed the accuser in his vehicle on Route 405. The man told police George was driving dangerously close to his vehicle and was honking the horn, according to Trooper Lee Holt of state police at Montoursville.

A short time later, George sent text messages to a woman acquainted with the man, threatening to shoot him and "them all," Holt wrote in the affidavit. George also called the male accuser's girlfriend on the phone and made more threats against the accuser.

George was sent for a mental health evaluation at a local hospital and his firearm was seized by state police. George was later released from the hospital and made a verbal threat to kill the man, Holt wrote.

Misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, stalking, and summary harassment were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of Judge William C. Solomon. George was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.

