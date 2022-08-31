ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncy, PA

Man charged for allegedly stalking, sending threatening text messages

By Melissa Farenish
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBBg2_0hbjjkOb00

Hughesville, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly following a man in his vehicle and sending threatening text messages.

On Aug. 23, Matthew C. George, 38, allegedly followed the accuser in his vehicle on Route 405. The man told police George was driving dangerously close to his vehicle and was honking the horn, according to Trooper Lee Holt of state police at Montoursville.

A short time later, George sent text messages to a woman acquainted with the man, threatening to shoot him and "them all," Holt wrote in the affidavit. George also called the male accuser's girlfriend on the phone and made more threats against the accuser.

George was sent for a mental health evaluation at a local hospital and his firearm was seized by state police. George was later released from the hospital and made a verbal threat to kill the man, Holt wrote.

Misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, stalking, and summary harassment were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of Judge William C. Solomon. George was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.

Docket Sheet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

16-year-old accused in shooting makes court appearance

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport teen made a court appearance this week after being charged in the attempted homicide of a Lycoming County man last month. Shamier James Gadson, 16, and another male, who police have not identified, allegedly attempted to rob a man on W. Edwin Street on Aug. 19. The intended victim pulled out a legally-concealed firearm and fired 13 rounds at Gadson and the other man. Related...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man accused of escaping through window to avoid arrest

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville. PSP said […]
FACTORYVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Felony charges for contractor who allegedly bailed on several jobs

Danville, Pa. — A 64-year-old Berwick contactor was charged with multiple felony counts after authorities said he took nearly $10,000 in advances and failed to provide any service. Rowland Harris posted $25,000 unsecured bail after an investigation into incidents that dated back to September of 2021. Officer Jason Bedisky said Harris continued to accept advances and promised work at a residence near the 30 block of Hill Street in Montour County. ...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Accused shooter enters guilty plea Thursday in court

Williamsport, Pa. — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting a person near the intersection of Hepburn and Seventh Streets in Williamsport pled guilty Thursday afternoon in Lycoming County Court. Jordan Artley, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. President Judge Nancy Butts asked Artley if he understood the charges he would plead guilty to and he simply replied “yes” as people in the courtroom looked on. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hughesville, PA
Muncy, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Montoursville, PA
City
Muncy, PA
WBRE

Two arrested and denied bail after drug investigation

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Office of the Attorney General took two people into custody they say were involved in redistributing controlled substances from sources in Mexico. Officials said Jose Ariel Parra-Alonzo and Alfredo Hernandez-Encarnacion were arrested on August 30 during the course of a drug investigation. According to the affidavit, state troopers saw Hernandez-Encarnacion […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers

Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
SAYRE, PA
wkok.com

Richfield Woman Arrested After Driving Impaired with Child

MIDDLEBURG – State police have charged a Richfield woman for driving impaired with a child in her car. Selinsgrove troopers said today, they arrested 39-year-old Lacey Goss, endangering the welfare of a four-year-old child is the charge. Troopers say the incident occurred June 19 just after 4:30 a.m. when...
RICHFIELD, PA
WBRE

Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mother sentenced for death of little girl

SUNBURY, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced in Northumberland County in connection with her little girl's death. Samantha Delcamp will spend 12 to 25 years in prison. Delcamp was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault but was acquitted of third-degree murder at her trial in May.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennyslvania State Police release photo of 17-year-old accused of murder

Drums, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Sand Hollow Drive on August 28, where they reportedly found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. Kassadey Matulevich was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. Another teen, 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, is behind bars, accused of committing the fatal shooting, and police have...
DRUMS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County man accused of raping child

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 24-year-old Mifflinburg man was charged with allegedly raping a 4-year-old child last year. Steven F. Delgado-Javier was committed to Union County Prison last week after District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch arraigned him felony charges of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Police recently received a Child Line referral regarding a sexual assault and rape of a child, Trooper James Nestico of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Kilo of methamphetamine, several pounds of narcotics located by police

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they received a tip on August 19 that two Lycoming County men were traveling to Philadelphia to buy drugs. Authorities said they began surveillance on a black Nissan Xterra being driven by Christopher Raemsch, 39, of Williamsport on Aug. 20. Raemsch allegedly made contact with Kyle Conners, 29, of Williamsport, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata. Both men departed from Sheetz on Maynard Street and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Man Wanted on Arson Charges for Starting Multiple Brush Fires

A Shenandoah man is wanted by Forestry Officials for starting brush fires earlier this year. According to DCNR, Foresters with the Weiser State Forest District and Special Investigator with Forest Fire Protection are asking for assistance locating the suspect in an arson investigation stemming from several fires at or around 8:00 PM on May 12, 2022 near Shenandoah Borough.
SHENANDOAH, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County woman arrested for labor trafficking minors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Office of the Attorney General has announced that a woman was arrested in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. According to a release, Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Ressources/Go2Detailing, which was a car detailing business with her boyfriend Scott Mogel. Mogel passed away in 2020.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton doctor sentenced on bribery, drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say on Wednesday, they have sentenced a Scranton doctor to 11 years in prison for taking bribes in exchange for drugs. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kurt Moran, 70, a Scranton physician, pleaded guilty to crimes related to the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Subsys), maintaining drug-involved […]
SCRANTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Possible stolen mail being investigated in Scranton

If you visit two Post Offices in the city of Scranton, you'll find the boxes outside used to drop off mail sealed off. US Postal inspectors are investigating reports of mail stolen from those boxes earlier this week. According to postal officials someone broke into mailboxes outside the Post offices on Stafford Ave in South Scranton and Main Ave in West Scranton. According to officials they were probably looking for checks. They say it's not just happening here but in other places as well. If you dropped envelopes with a check into the mailboxes at either location Monday night, you should check your bank account for any suspicious activity.
SCRANTON, PA
wkok.com

Delcamp Sentenced 12-25 Years for Death of Arabella Parker

SUNBURY – The mother of the late three-year-old Arabella Parker has been sentenced up to 25 years in prison. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says 26-year-old Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton was sentenced 12-25 years in prison Friday in Northumberland County court. Delcamp was found guilty in May on...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy