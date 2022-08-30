ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Artemis I launch: NASA to make second attempt Saturday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frPIm_0hbjjcKn00

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA will make another attempt this weekend to launch the historic Artemis I mission after the first attempt was scrubbed on Monday.

The agency confirmed Tuesday evening that the next launch attempt is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3. The two-hour launch window is set to open at 2:17 p.m. ET.

The announcement was made during a teleconference with Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin, Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and Space Launch System (SLS) Program Manager John Honeycutt.

Artemis I was initially set to launch on Monday morning but NASA teams spent several hours troubleshooting different problems before the launch window opened. The launch director eventually scrubbed Monday’s attempt due to an issue with one of the rocket’s engines. According to NASA, teams had trouble “getting one of the four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the rocket’s core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff.”

After the launch was scrubbed, engineers stayed on-site to gather data on what went wrong. The mission’s management team met Tuesday afternoon before the teleconference to discuss how to move forward.

“We agreed on what was called ‘Option 1,’ which is to operationally change the loading procedure and start our engine chill-down earlier,” Sarafin explained during Tuesday’s teleconference. “We also agreed to do some work at the pad to address the leak that we saw at the hydrogen tail service mast umbilical.”

Weather during Saturday’s launch window is expected to be less favorable than it was on Monday. Launch Weather Officer Mark Berger said during the teleconference the probability for a weather violation during the countdown appears “rather high.”

“We will have a fairly strong onshore flow so that does favor showers and possibly a few thunderstorms moving in from the coast during the morning and early afternoon hours, so we’ll have to watch that as far as tanking,” Berger said.

If the launch has to be scrubbed again on Saturday, the earliest NASA could make another attempt would be Monday.

“With all scrubs, it depends on the reason you scrub. That really drives your turnaround,” Blackwell-Thompson said. “But provided that it was a weather issue, we are driven by replenishment of our commodities – hydrogen being the primary driver. We could go as soon as Monday, so 48 hours is our turnaround.”

The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft were still sitting at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39B as of Tuesday evening. There were concerns after Monday’s scrub that the rocket would have to be rolled back into the vehicle assembly building.

Once Artemis I lifts off, the mission will travel a total of about 1.3 million miles. The mission is the first step in NASA’s plan to send us back to the moon, establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface and eventually send astronauts to Mars.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bailey County judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Launch System#Kennedy Space Center#Artemis Mission
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 Canyon man dead in Tuesday afternoon car accident

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a Tuesday afternoon accident that left one Canyon resident dead. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, officials said a 1982 Jeep Renegade, driven by 48-year-old Canyon resident Travis Cook, was traveling southbound on Running Water Road […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

(Update: 7:40 a.m., September 2, 2022) SAN ANGELO, Texas — A sixth member of the Angelo State University football team was arrested for robbery by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday afternoon. Stilton McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with robbery. (5:30 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UPDATE: APD reopens Canyon Drive

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. According to a social media post by the Amarillo Police Department, the roadway has been reopened and traffic is back to normal. APD encourages drivers to take their time driving around construction. Original story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that they are working an additional accident […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash near Stinnett

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a crash three miles south of Stinnett on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The department detailed that at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, 73-year-old Edwin McNamara of Oklahoma was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on SH 136 when he stopped […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hartley County Sheriff’s searching for man wanted for assault

HARTLEY, County (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David James Sandavol wanted for “Aggravated Assault 1st Degree,” according to a social media post from Hartley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Hartley County Sheriff’s describe Sandavol as a 49-year-old man with brown hair and green eyes. If you know the location of […]
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy