Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Clean air centers now open in Humboldt & Trinity Counties

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Clean air centers are open at locations in eastern Humboldt and western Trinity counties for residents seeking relief from the smoky conditions caused by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Willow Creek Open Door: 38883 CA-299, Willow Creek. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on Branstetter Fire in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 8:30 a.m. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 80% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Escaped transient campfire burns 33 acres in southwest Redding on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 1, 4:45 PM:. The Redding Fire Department assisted the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit (SHU) with a vegetation fire off of Branstetter Lane on Thursday. According to fire officials, their crews responded to 1535 Branstetter Lane just before noon. When they arrived, they found an...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
REDDING, CA
#Pon#Artifact#Nur Pon Open Space#The Henderson Open Space#Krcr#Shasta College
krcrtv.com

Electric Vehicle drivers plan for Flex Alert

REDDING, Calif. — A week after the governor banned the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, California, through the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), issued a statewide Flex Alert due to the excessive heat wave we are experiencing. The grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

California rural counties awarded millions to help support broadband access

Rural California counties will soon have established broadband infrastructure to help high-speed internet availability within their communities, all provided by a US grant awarding $2.7 million. On August 23, the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the awarding of the American Rescue Plan grant funding through a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

7-acre fire contained in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain 2 acre grass fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department contained a two-acre vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night. The fire department says the fire was in the area of Oasis Road and Old Oasis Road just after 7:30 a.m. The first engine to arrive reported a ½ acre fire in grass...
REDDING, CA

