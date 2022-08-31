Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Clean air centers now open in Humboldt & Trinity Counties
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Clean air centers are open at locations in eastern Humboldt and western Trinity counties for residents seeking relief from the smoky conditions caused by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Willow Creek Open Door: 38883 CA-299, Willow Creek. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5...
Map shows where Mill Fire is burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco.
3 Northern California towns evacuated as Mill Fire explodes
The Mill Fire near Weed in California's Siskiyou County was was over 2,500 acres on Friday evening, Cal Fire said.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on Branstetter Fire in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 8:30 a.m. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 80% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
shastascout.org
In The Midst Of A City-Wide Shelter Crisis Redding Must Enforce Its Illegal Camping Ordinance Very Carefully.
Over the last two weeks, the Redding Police Department (RPD) has moved numerous unhoused community members from encampments inside Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space and out into the surrounding community. The recreational area, located along the Sacramento River off Cypress Avenue in Redding, was formerly known as Henderson Open...
Mount Shasta Herald
Animal crossings to protect wildlife could be coming to these Northern California highways
The California Department of Transportation wants to build animal crossings over and under North State highways to help wildlife navigate across them. Future projects include a $10-$15 million overcrossing on Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. Crossings would make roads safer for animals and motorists, Caltrans Environmental Planner Wesley Stroud said.
krcrtv.com
Escaped transient campfire burns 33 acres in southwest Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 1, 4:45 PM:. The Redding Fire Department assisted the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit (SHU) with a vegetation fire off of Branstetter Lane on Thursday. According to fire officials, their crews responded to 1535 Branstetter Lane just before noon. When they arrived, they found an...
actionnewsnow.com
RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
actionnewsnow.com
People asked to avoid Trinity Village over holiday weekend as Campbell Fire burns
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has burned 39,274 acres and remains at 64% containment. On Wednesday, crews were able to increase containment by 10%. Firefighters will continued to be assigned to the Trinity Village and Hawkins Bar areas to defend structures. “At this point, the fire...
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
krcrtv.com
ShiningCare hosts Healthy Aging Fair and Drive-Thru for month of September
REDDING, Calif. — It's never too late to focus on one's health. This month, people are celebrating and raising awareness on physical and mental health for communities of people over the age of 45. September is Healthy Aging Month, encouraging people to rejuvenate and do things that have a...
Thousands flee, several hurt as wildfire scorches California
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders Saturday after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural Northern California, injuring people and torching an unknown number of homes. The fire that began Friday afternoon on or near a wood-products plant quickly blew into a neighborhood on the...
krcrtv.com
Electric Vehicle drivers plan for Flex Alert
REDDING, Calif. — A week after the governor banned the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, California, through the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), issued a statewide Flex Alert due to the excessive heat wave we are experiencing. The grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air...
krcrtv.com
California rural counties awarded millions to help support broadband access
Rural California counties will soon have established broadband infrastructure to help high-speed internet availability within their communities, all provided by a US grant awarding $2.7 million. On August 23, the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the awarding of the American Rescue Plan grant funding through a...
Northern California Chinese American restaurant Lim’s Cafe to close after 90 years
Lim's Cafe was best known for its hefty portions of stir fry dishes and all-day breakfast menu.
Lawsuit claims Shasta Co. officers seized girl's pet goat, county fair had it slaughtered
Cedar the goat became a beloved addition to the family of Jessica Long, whose daughter became attached to the animal after months of raising it as part of the 4-H youth program.
actionnewsnow.com
7-acre fire contained in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
krcrtv.com
A celebration years in the making: Redding's first 3D printed home ready to be built
REDDING, Calif. — Construction is about to begin on California's first ever, on-site 3D printed home—and it's happening in Redding. What began as a recovery solution post-Carr Fire has since turned into the future of affordable home building in the Northstate. On Wednesday, after three years of diligent...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain 2 acre grass fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department contained a two-acre vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night. The fire department says the fire was in the area of Oasis Road and Old Oasis Road just after 7:30 a.m. The first engine to arrive reported a ½ acre fire in grass...
