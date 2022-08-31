ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

iheartoswego.com

Oswego Health Leadership Changes: 2023 Incoming President & CEO, Michael Backus, Appoints Leadership Team

At 141 years old, the Oswego Health system is one of just a handful of independent health systems left in New York State, including over 200 hospitals. Staying independent is very important to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors and securing leaders that are vested in not only the success of the organization, but the community is critical.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

End Stigma, Save Lives; Oneida County Mark Overdose Awareness Day with Education

"That's someone's son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister. We will do everything that we possibly can to save lives." Those words from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol speaking at a gathering in Oneida County on Wednesday to mark International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Maciol, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and County Executive Anthony Picente joined members of the county's Opioid Overdose Task Force and the families of local victims of the devastating disease.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
New Hartford, NY
Health
City
New Hartford, NY
WKTV

Oneida County preparing for new COVID-19 vaccines

Oneida County has pre-ordered Moderna and Pfizer doses of the updated COVID-19 booster. Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine. Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Expanding public transportation in north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are plans to expand public transportation from the city of Watertown to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Watertown resident Anne Walton uses the bus to do errands and says the lack of a bus route beyond the city limits can make it hard for her and others to get around.
WATERTOWN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway

Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Health Services
Syracuse.com

In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured

Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

