NYS Department of Health updates COVID-19 guidelines ahead of return to school
The New York State Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 recommendations following the release of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oneida County Health Department is following suit and adopting the new guidance. The CDC has also released updated recommendations for in-person learning and...
Oswego Health Leadership Changes: 2023 Incoming President & CEO, Michael Backus, Appoints Leadership Team
At 141 years old, the Oswego Health system is one of just a handful of independent health systems left in New York State, including over 200 hospitals. Staying independent is very important to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors and securing leaders that are vested in not only the success of the organization, but the community is critical.
Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies will cut online tuition in half for local healthcare workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies is cutting online tuition in half for local health care workers, billing the discount as an appreciation for the industry’s work during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also smart business, a way to tap into a substantial segment of the...
End Stigma, Save Lives; Oneida County Mark Overdose Awareness Day with Education
"That's someone's son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister. We will do everything that we possibly can to save lives." Those words from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol speaking at a gathering in Oneida County on Wednesday to mark International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Maciol, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and County Executive Anthony Picente joined members of the county's Opioid Overdose Task Force and the families of local victims of the devastating disease.
Restaurant inspections: Coolers not working in 1 failure; 49 satisfactory; 1 corrects previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 14 to 20:
Vera House’s crisis: A bad hire puts a community institution on the defensive
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vera House is where Meaghan Greeley found healing as an abuse survivor. It is where she found guidance and inspiration for her career as a counselor.
Oneida County preparing for new COVID-19 vaccines
Oneida County has pre-ordered Moderna and Pfizer doses of the updated COVID-19 booster. Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine. Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus.
Expanding public transportation in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are plans to expand public transportation from the city of Watertown to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Watertown resident Anne Walton uses the bus to do errands and says the lack of a bus route beyond the city limits can make it hard for her and others to get around.
Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway
Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
GALLERY: Today in CNY takes on Milkshakes, with special guests Laura Hand & Peter Hall
Syracuse, NY — Check out the "Strawberry State of Mind" Milkshake. The Today in Central New York team took on the annual 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-off Milkshake Contest" at the 2022 New York State Fair. Click the photo gallery above to check out NBC3's delicious creation!
Survivors call for resignation of second Vera House leader after resignation of director
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Vera House leader Randi Bregman has resigned. The news broke following weeks of exclusive reporting on the nonprofit’s decision to knowingly hire a sex offender. Now, survivors and one prominent local leader with deep ties to Vera House are questioning why Bregman is the...
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
House of the Week: Family have made a lifetime of memories at this Camillus ranch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. – In 2006, Nancy Whitney’s realtor knew right away that she had found her client just the right house. “I think I am standing in your future living room,” the agent told Whitney while showing her the ranch at 2754 Lyons Road in Camillus.
Picente to Gillibrand: I Expect Better; County Exec Asks Senior NY Senator to Get Involved
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is weighing-in with some harsh words for a U.S. Senator regarding the potential appointment of a new federal judge in the Northern District of New York. U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd had been seeking senior status - a form of semi-retirement for a federal...
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured
Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
Syracuse Police Say Goodbye to Retiring Detective
SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Police Department is saying goodbye to one of its veterans....
Onondaga County still courting 3 companies at White Pine chip fab site, Ryan McMahon says
Syracuse, N.Y. – The words “Micron Technology’' never crossed his lips. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today responded to news that Micron applied for financial incentives in Texas by saying “nothing has changed” in the county’s effort to lure a chip fab to its 1,200-acre business park in Clay.
Small plates rule the menu at Vine & Fig Wine Bistro in Rome (Dining Out Review)
Rome, N.Y. — Sure, we could have ordered one of the two large plates at Vine & Fig Wine Bistro in Rome, but the fact that the menu focused so acutely on small, shareable dishes gave us all the direction we required. Should we order a charcuterie board? It’s...
