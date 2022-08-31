ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, SC

News19 WLTX

Winnsboro hires interim police chief

WINNSBORO, S.C. — The first day on the job as Winnsboro’s interim police chief means a swearing-in ceremony for Kevin Lawrence, who said he’s ready to get to work. "I'm already getting together with faith leaders in the community and other organizations to try to come up with a plan to where we can all work together effectively," Lawrence said.
WINNSBORO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
#Receipt#Politics State#Politics Local#Swansea Council#Lexington County Council
The Post and Courier

Columbia school district's spending on black-tie gala questioned amid empty teacher slots

COLUMBIA — Three years after Richland County School District One lost $20,000 on its annual Hall of Fame Induction Gala, and ahead of this year's event, a school board member said the district lacks transparency in reporting taxpayer dollars spent on the black-tie gala celebrating students and employees at a time when teachers need financial support.
COLUMBIA, SC
walterborolive.com

More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh

Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings. County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

No threat to safety after USC student, faculty member found dead, president says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina says a student and a faculty member were found dead on campus Friday in what are believed to be unrelated incidents. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said it was requested to investigate the deaths. Crime scene tape could be seen at the Discovery parking garage on Park Street near the school and officers could be seen investigating for several hours.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Students take part in 'Day of Care' in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Students grabbed their trash bags, and gloves and started picking up trash and recyclable items for United Way of Kershaw County Day of Caring. "We're hoping that it instills in them a sense of community, a sense of citizenship, a sense of advocacy," says Kim Stokes, Special Project Coordinator, who helped kick off the event at the school.
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

