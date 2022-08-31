Read full article on original website
South Carolina Mother Missing After Argument With BoyfriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWagener, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Loose emu captured in Lower Richland: Social media tells the story
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Columbia-Irmo working toward solution to area crime as residents express concern
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, not far from the Columbiana Mall, a wooden fence separates the town limits from the City of Columbia. It’s at that wall where residents say crime has become a concern. Audra Hawisher lives on the Irmo side and says she heard what she...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
Winnsboro hires interim police chief
WINNSBORO, S.C. — The first day on the job as Winnsboro’s interim police chief means a swearing-in ceremony for Kevin Lawrence, who said he’s ready to get to work. "I'm already getting together with faith leaders in the community and other organizations to try to come up with a plan to where we can all work together effectively," Lawrence said.
abccolumbia.com
Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
The Post and Courier
State agency investigates Richland County for failing to background check jail director
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy is investigating Richland County after it failed to do a required background check on its new jail director before hiring him. Richland County hired Tyrell Cato on July 2 to run the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without first calling his...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district's spending on black-tie gala questioned amid empty teacher slots
COLUMBIA — Three years after Richland County School District One lost $20,000 on its annual Hall of Fame Induction Gala, and ahead of this year's event, a school board member said the district lacks transparency in reporting taxpayer dollars spent on the black-tie gala celebrating students and employees at a time when teachers need financial support.
walterborolive.com
More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh
Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
Some South Carolina counties getting money to offset population decline
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lifelong Lee County Resident Jessie Hickmon said he has seen his community shrink throughout the years. "I'm looking for the day to come that they put more housing and new housing and there will be more people," said Hickmon. According to Census data, Lee County's...
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area jail director still on job weeks after county learned of Kershaw firing
COLUMBIA — Richland County’s jail director is still employed over a month after the county learned he was fired from his last job after being accused of asking women for sex. The county hired Tyrell Cato at the beginning of July to run the troubled Alvin S. Glenn...
WIS-TV
Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings. County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.
15-year-old charged with bringing loaded gun to Spring Valley High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to Spring Valley High School in Richland County on Friday, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student, whose name is not being released because of his age,...
wach.com
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
Lawsuit over Aiken County and city of Aiken road maintenance fees dismissed
A lawsuit filed over road maintenance fees collected by the city of Aiken and Aiken County has been dismissed. William Keesley, a circuit court judge in South Carolina's 11th Judicial Circuit, issued orders on Aug. 5 and Aug. 8 dismissing the suit filed by Jane Page Thompson and her husband, Mark, on Nov. 2, 2021.
No threat to safety after USC student, faculty member found dead, president says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina says a student and a faculty member were found dead on campus Friday in what are believed to be unrelated incidents. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said it was requested to investigate the deaths. Crime scene tape could be seen at the Discovery parking garage on Park Street near the school and officers could be seen investigating for several hours.
Students take part in 'Day of Care' in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Students grabbed their trash bags, and gloves and started picking up trash and recyclable items for United Way of Kershaw County Day of Caring. "We're hoping that it instills in them a sense of community, a sense of citizenship, a sense of advocacy," says Kim Stokes, Special Project Coordinator, who helped kick off the event at the school.
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
