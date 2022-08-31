ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham police working to lower murder rate across city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Murder rates are up across the city of Birmingham, with 90 murders so far this year, according to the City of Birmingham. Birmingham Police said that Chief Scott Thurmond and the U.S. Attorney’s office are working together to try and get stronger charges and faster convictions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver slams into Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who slammed into a Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck. Officers said the driver crossed into the wrong lane of Hargrove Road just past the train station in order to pass the emergency vehicle. The paramedics were running both...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police report 10 carjackings so far this year and share what to look out for

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said carjackers in the city are getting more aggressive. One of them held a driver at gunpoint for their car earlier this week. Birmingham Police said the latest carjacking victim was just driving down the road, at a stop, when multiple people with guns and ski masks came and stole the car. For more on that case, click here. That’s was one of 10 carjackings so far this year, so police are encouraging you to be extra careful.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Northport mayor lending a hand to Jackson, Mississippi

NORHTPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County leader is doing his part to help the people in Jackson, Mississippi, deal with major drinking water issues. Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is collecting bottled water for a trip either Labor Day or the day after to our neighbors to the west. At...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police working to get more women on the force

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You are about to see more women wearing the uniform for Birmingham’s finest. The Police department wants to make some changes and get more more women on the Force. Across the country Women make up less than 13 percent full time police officers. Right now,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘This large seizure of fentanyl has saved countless lives’: Walker Co. investigators seize 57 grams of fentanyl

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Narcotics investigators celebrated what they’re calling a large seizure of fentanyl that saved countless lives. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted information about the bust on Facebook. Sergeant Josh Edwards of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigation obtained a drug search...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helena safety ID program ensures children safety

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent, your child’s safety is a top priority. And if there were an emergency, police in Helena have a new way to get your child help, fast. Police are going to be at the Helena High School football game Friday night,...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Police warn new, brightly colored fentanyl targeted at children

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - This is a story parents need to be paying attention to! Fentanyl and fentanyl pills in bright colors are showing up in communities across the country. The brightly colored pills also go by the name of rainbow fentanyl. They haven’t been spotted in Calera yet, but...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

House fire under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue Service is investigating a house fire. The fire happened September 1 at 11th Place and 11th Avenue South. There is no word on any injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

