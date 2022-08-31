Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham police working to lower murder rate across city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Murder rates are up across the city of Birmingham, with 90 murders so far this year, according to the City of Birmingham. Birmingham Police said that Chief Scott Thurmond and the U.S. Attorney’s office are working together to try and get stronger charges and faster convictions.
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), issued an advisory for a man wanted for murder out of Mississippi. ALEA started the investigation at the request of the Hale County Sheriff’s Office,. Investigators in Alabama and...
VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver slams into Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who slammed into a Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck. Officers said the driver crossed into the wrong lane of Hargrove Road just past the train station in order to pass the emergency vehicle. The paramedics were running both...
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
The key that allowed law enforcement to nab a serial rapist who fled to Mexico
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who police believe raped two female college students in Tuscaloosa between 2008 and 2009 is now behind bars. We are now learning more about the investigation and how law enforcement caught Alexander Velazquez-Hernandez. Former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton stressed that any time there...
1 man dead, 2 children, several others injured in car crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on Arkadelphia Rd Friday. According to police the shooting began in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Rd just across from Birmingham Southern College. Dozens of shell cases...
Birmingham Police report 10 carjackings so far this year and share what to look out for
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said carjackers in the city are getting more aggressive. One of them held a driver at gunpoint for their car earlier this week. Birmingham Police said the latest carjacking victim was just driving down the road, at a stop, when multiple people with guns and ski masks came and stole the car. For more on that case, click here. That’s was one of 10 carjackings so far this year, so police are encouraging you to be extra careful.
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Gate City identified; suspect in custody
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in Gate City around 7 p.m. on August 31, 2022. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Derrell Lamont Willis. He was 20. Willis died at UAB Hospital. Police say the shooting happened...
UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
Northport mayor lending a hand to Jackson, Mississippi
NORHTPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County leader is doing his part to help the people in Jackson, Mississippi, deal with major drinking water issues. Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is collecting bottled water for a trip either Labor Day or the day after to our neighbors to the west. At...
Birmingham Police working to get more women on the force
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You are about to see more women wearing the uniform for Birmingham’s finest. The Police department wants to make some changes and get more more women on the Force. Across the country Women make up less than 13 percent full time police officers. Right now,...
Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
‘This large seizure of fentanyl has saved countless lives’: Walker Co. investigators seize 57 grams of fentanyl
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Narcotics investigators celebrated what they’re calling a large seizure of fentanyl that saved countless lives. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted information about the bust on Facebook. Sergeant Josh Edwards of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigation obtained a drug search...
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
Helena safety ID program ensures children safety
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent, your child’s safety is a top priority. And if there were an emergency, police in Helena have a new way to get your child help, fast. Police are going to be at the Helena High School football game Friday night,...
Police warn new, brightly colored fentanyl targeted at children
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - This is a story parents need to be paying attention to! Fentanyl and fentanyl pills in bright colors are showing up in communities across the country. The brightly colored pills also go by the name of rainbow fentanyl. They haven’t been spotted in Calera yet, but...
Birmingham, Trussville join Norfolk Southern to improve quality of life around railroads
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crossing Elimination Planning act is exactly what it sounds like. With the help of federal funding, the city of Birmingham, Trussville and Norfolk Southern are looking at ways to improve the quality of life driving and living near railroads. Birmingham City Council member Darrell O’Quinn...
House fire under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue Service is investigating a house fire. The fire happened September 1 at 11th Place and 11th Avenue South. There is no word on any injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
