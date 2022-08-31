BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said carjackers in the city are getting more aggressive. One of them held a driver at gunpoint for their car earlier this week. Birmingham Police said the latest carjacking victim was just driving down the road, at a stop, when multiple people with guns and ski masks came and stole the car. For more on that case, click here. That’s was one of 10 carjackings so far this year, so police are encouraging you to be extra careful.

