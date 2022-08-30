ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer ground attack bullies Bangor in Week 1 win

BANGOR – It was a statement win for Brewer on Friday, downing their across-the-river rivals from Bangor 35-6 on the road to open the season. The Brewer defense recovered a Rams’ fumble on the first snap of the game, and it resulted in eight points for the Witches after Cameron Hughes would find the endzone from the Wildcat formation.
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
New Mexico vs Maine Prediction, Game Preview

New Mexico vs Maine prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: New Mexico (0-0), Maine (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts. The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans. Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater...
15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair

Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments

Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Riley is Missing in Sullivan

Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
Delayed opening for Sullivan schools

SULLIVAN–The new school in Sullivan won’t be ready to welcome middle and high school students back to school on time. Superintendent Michael Eastman posted a letter to parents saying RSU 24 has done everything in it’s power to get the new Charles M. Sumner learning center ready on time but that won’t be possible.
Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville

WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
