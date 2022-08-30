Read full article on original website
BANGOR – It was a statement win for Brewer on Friday, downing their across-the-river rivals from Bangor 35-6 on the road to open the season. The Brewer defense recovered a Rams’ fumble on the first snap of the game, and it resulted in eight points for the Witches after Cameron Hughes would find the endzone from the Wildcat formation.
Meet the Ellsworth JV and JV2 Volleyball Teams [PHOTOS]
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth High School JV Volleyball Teams gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!. Best of luck this season.
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
College Football News
New Mexico vs Maine Prediction, Game Preview
New Mexico vs Maine prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: New Mexico (0-0), Maine (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts. The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans. Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater...
15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair
Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
Enter to Win Tickets to Christopher Cross at the Criterion in Bar Harbor
When Christopher Cross performs at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 7, we want to send our loyal listeners to the show. If you'd like to go, enter below for two (2) free tickets. LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns. Every beach town has its share...
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Jesup Memorial Library to Honor Kids Who Collected $1000 This Summer Selling Lemonade
Back on July 1st we told you about a group of kids who were selling lemonade outside the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, to help with the library's 2 million dollar capital campaign. It turns out residents and visitors were generous and thirsty as these kids collected $1000!. To...
Meet the Ellsworth High School Fall Cheerleaders [PHOTOS]
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth Fall Cheerleaders gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
Riley is Missing in Sullivan
Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
Delayed opening for Sullivan schools
SULLIVAN–The new school in Sullivan won’t be ready to welcome middle and high school students back to school on time. Superintendent Michael Eastman posted a letter to parents saying RSU 24 has done everything in it’s power to get the new Charles M. Sumner learning center ready on time but that won’t be possible.
Name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcylce
Pick of the weekend is Saturday. A few passing showers on Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Labor Day.
Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
City of Bangor collaborating with developers to build tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — The Martel Mobile Home Park in Bangor could see some major changes in the coming months. The City of Bangor is working with real estate developers who purchased the property, hoping to create more affordable housing options. Louie Morrison and his partner Luke McCannell are wanting...
