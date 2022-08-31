Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for latest cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
Kingsport Times-News
H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities introduces axe throwing charity event
KINGSPORT — Do you want to be crowned Kingsport’s axe throwing champion — all the while supporting local youth? If so, H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities has just the event for you. H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities will hold an axe throwing competition Sunday, Sept. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at King’s Sport Axe House.
Kingsport Times-News
Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will be holding its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Kingsport Times-News
Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice
HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
localmemphis.com
Methodist hospitals welcome the Bluff City's newest residents on 901 Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What better way to celebrate 901 Day than with the Bluff City's newest residents!. Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage was born Thursday at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital weighing in at 7lbs 2ox and measuring 21 inches long. Premier J'won Patterson was also born Thursday weighing in...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Planning Commission approves plans for Covered Bridge Park renovations, addition to RV park.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park which will be financed by a state grant.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City adopts new city flag
Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the city commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. "We're really kind of doing our best to honor everything that's come before us, everything we stand...
Kingsport Times-News
Repaving work around Fort Henry Drive to begin next week
KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work on Wednesday on a number of streets in the neighborhoods around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The project involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets as Atoka Lane, Cliffside...
Food Truck Friday: Blue’s Brews Airstream Cafe
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – You may have seen the 1957 air stream on the corner of West Market Street. It’s called Blue’s Brews, and it’s been serving the city and surrounding cities for a few years. “I wanted to open a storefront, but we didn’t have the funds so I thought this would be […]
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Science Hill football
Science Hill proved an inhospitable host Friday night when West Ridge visited Tipton Stadium for a Region 1-6A opener. The Hilltoppers blasted out of the gates on their way to a 49-7 victory.
Kingsport couple directly impacted by 9/11 organize event in memory of fallen family member
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The impacts of 9/11 continue to ripple through the country more than two decades after the event — even more so closer to the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Willow and Tom Clerici Jr. moved from New Jersey to Kingsport in 2021. This […]
Kingsport Times-News
Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison
ERWIN — How long does it take senior running back Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. Only about 18 seconds, and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: West Ridge vs. Sullivan East golf
The West Ridge boys defeated Sullivan East 163-171 on Thursday. Grayson Manis (39) was the top golfer for West Ridge, while Matt Durham (39) led East. The East girls beat West Ridge 94-98. Evie Leonard (46) had the low score for the Lady Patriots, and Arabella Laughlin (47) led the West Ridge girls.
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting food donations this month
KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during September, which is Hunger Awareness Month. Food donation barrels will be in the YMCA lobby from Tuesday through the end of month.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer students rake in awards at Appalachian Fair
CHURCH HILL — Students enrolled in the cosmetology, digital arts and agriculture science programs at Volunteer High School won several awards at the Appalachian Fair. The cosmetology department placed in a total of 36 competitions in categories such as cornrowing, nail art and different types of hairstyles and cuts. Students were required to complete these styles and cuts on mannequins that were displayed in their fair booth.
supertalk929.com
Glade Spring man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 19 crash
A Glade Spring, Virginia man died this week following injuries he suffered in a chain reaction crash last month. The State Police report says Jack M Worley, 76, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped for construction on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia on the afternoon of Aug. 19 causing the truck to run off the side of the road and strike an embankment.
Kingsport Times-News
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
KINGSPORT — The National Fireworks Association will host its annual meeting and exhibition at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. Next week’s event will be the second one that Kingsport has hosted, and organizers anticipate more than 700 people from...
