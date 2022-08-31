ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for latest cleanup

ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities introduces axe throwing charity event

KINGSPORT — Do you want to be crowned Kingsport’s axe throwing champion — all the while supporting local youth? If so, H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities has just the event for you. H.O.P.E. Tri-Cities will hold an axe throwing competition Sunday, Sept. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at King’s Sport Axe House.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will be holding its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport Times-News

Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice

HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
HAMPTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Methodist hospitals welcome the Bluff City's newest residents on 901 Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What better way to celebrate 901 Day than with the Bluff City's newest residents!. Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage was born Thursday at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital weighing in at 7lbs 2ox and measuring 21 inches long. Premier J'won Patterson was also born Thursday weighing in...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City adopts new city flag

Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the city commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. "We're really kind of doing our best to honor everything that's come before us, everything we stand...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Repaving work around Fort Henry Drive to begin next week

KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work on Wednesday on a number of streets in the neighborhoods around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The project involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets as Atoka Lane, Cliffside...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Blue’s Brews Airstream Cafe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – You may have seen the 1957 air stream on the corner of West Market Street. It’s called Blue’s Brews, and it’s been serving the city and surrounding cities for a few years. “I wanted to open a storefront, but we didn’t have the funds so I thought this would be […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison

ERWIN — How long does it take senior running back Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. Only about 18 seconds, and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: West Ridge vs. Sullivan East golf

The West Ridge boys defeated Sullivan East 163-171 on Thursday. Grayson Manis (39) was the top golfer for West Ridge, while Matt Durham (39) led East. The East girls beat West Ridge 94-98. Evie Leonard (46) had the low score for the Lady Patriots, and Arabella Laughlin (47) led the West Ridge girls.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting food donations this month

KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during September, which is Hunger Awareness Month. Food donation barrels will be in the YMCA lobby from Tuesday through the end of month.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer students rake in awards at Appalachian Fair

CHURCH HILL — Students enrolled in the cosmetology, digital arts and agriculture science programs at Volunteer High School won several awards at the Appalachian Fair. The cosmetology department placed in a total of 36 competitions in categories such as cornrowing, nail art and different types of hairstyles and cuts. Students were required to complete these styles and cuts on mannequins that were displayed in their fair booth.
CHURCH HILL, TN
supertalk929.com

Glade Spring man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 19 crash

A Glade Spring, Virginia man died this week following injuries he suffered in a chain reaction crash last month. The State Police report says Jack M Worley, 76, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped for construction on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia on the afternoon of Aug. 19 causing the truck to run off the side of the road and strike an embankment.
GLADE SPRING, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium

KINGSPORT — The National Fireworks Association will host its annual meeting and exhibition at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. Next week’s event will be the second one that Kingsport has hosted, and organizers anticipate more than 700 people from...
KINGSPORT, TN

