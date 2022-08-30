Read full article on original website
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
Court closes appellate door to lawmakers in abortion fight
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers were turned down Wednesday in their request to appeal a May order that suspends a ban on abortion.A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeals said it found no need for an immediate review.A 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions in Michigan unless the life of the mother is in danger. But abortion still remains legal after the fall of Roe v. Wade because two judges in separate cases have stopped any enforcement.The appeals court was focusing on a challenge filed by the Republican-led House and Senate to an injunction issued by Judge Elizabeth Gleicher at the Court of Claims.In May, Gleicher said the law, which was long dormant, likely violates the Michigan Constitution. Her order is limited to the attorney general's office.An Oakland County judge last week made a similar order that applies to prosecutors in counties where abortion services are available.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, has repeatedly asked the Michigan Supreme Court to step in and settle all disputes about the 1931 law, but no action has been taken.Separately, voters in November could get an opportunity to add abortion rights to the state constitution.
Vox
There’s a bipartisan bill to codify Roe — and abortion rights groups can’t stand it
Amid threats over the last year that the Supreme Court might abolish the right to an abortion, Democrats and advocacy groups have used an imperfect but popular phrase as a synonym for protecting reproductive freedom: “codify Roe.”. “When we go back to Washington, we will be putting Roe v....
An all-trimester abortion clinic prepares to open in Maryland, one of few nationally
An ob-gyn and nurse-midwife are gearing up to open an all-trimester abortion clinic near Washington, D.C. They aim to provide abortions later in pregnancy and serve women from states with bans.
17 Million Women Have Lost Abortion Access Since The Supreme Court Overturned Roe
And that number is about to be even higher as states rush to pass new bans and move restrictions out of legal limbo.
Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws
The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Legally recognizing 'personhood' of unborn babies will 'harm' 'health' of pregnant women: NY Times guest essay
A New York Times guest essay from pro-abortion author Mary Ziegler exposed the dangers facing the pro-abortion women in America if conservatives find success with their new pro-life strategy: recognizing the "personhood" of unborn babies. If the law were to accept such a premise, Ziegler warned it would be harmful...
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
What It's Like to Be in Louisiana, Weeks After a Trigger Law Banned Abortion
On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that had protected the right to an abortion in the US since 1973. Growing up in a southern state with a heavily religious background, I was taught that abortion was immoral. Abortion was often described as "the ending of an innocent life" at the Catholic schools I attended. But as I got older and was able to form my own opinions, I understood that abortion isn't immoral at all. In fact, it's essential.
Complex
Latto Partners With Planned Parenthood in Fight for Abortion Rights
Latto is partnering with Planned Parenthood to support abortion rights in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans,” Latto said in a statement. “Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes. Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies. As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control, but me.”
Will Arizona have a near total ban on abortions, or block them after 15 weeks? Judge weighs arguments
TUCSON — A Pima County judge is weighing whether an anti-abortion law first enacted in 1864 should override all other laws regarding abortion and create a near ban on the procedure in Arizona. Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson did not make a ruling in the much anticipated hearing Friday...
New Mexico governor directs $10 million for new abortion clinic near Texas border
New Mexico plans to build a new abortion clinic near the Texas border, anticipating that more abortion seekers from surrounding states where the procedure is banned will travel there for care.
North Dakota judge blocks abortion trigger ban day before it goes into effect
A state judge in North Dakota on Thursday blocked the state's so-called trigger abortion ban, which was set to go into effect on Friday.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
HHS sends letter to governors on reproductive rights, including abortion
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has taken action to strengthen access to reproductive healthcare the day after trigger laws went into effect in three states to ban abortions. On Friday, Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure announced they had issued...
bloomberglaw.com
Transgender Care Ruling Provides Legal Tool to Fight Abortion
Friday’s ruling from Fifth Circuit could affect abortion cases. An appeals court ruling that the federal government can’t force Christian health-care professionals to perform transgender-related care may give conservatives an opening to challenge abortion access in states where the procedure is still legal. The Department of Health and...
