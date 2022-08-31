ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney shares a sickeningly glorious new poster for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Another glorious poster makes us sick! Okay, so maybe sick is the wrong word, but Disney released a new image from the upcoming Halloween hit, Hocus Pocus 2, sending shivers of excitement down our spine. The Sanderson sisters have once again put an enchanting spell on us, and the exciting...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz "Would Have Loved" to Return as Max in Sequel

Omri Katz won't be lighting another Black Flame Candle in Hocus Pocus 2. Katz starred in the 1993 original Hocus Pocus as Max Dennison, the virgin who unwittingly resurrects a coven of 300-year-old witches when he lights a magic candle on Halloween night. The evil Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) have until sunrise to steal the lives of Salem's children and stay young forever — or turn to dust. While Max, younger sister Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) aren't appearing in the sequel about a new teen trio who must save Salem on All Hallow's Eve, Katz supports the Disney+ movie's "new direction."
MOVIES
In Style

Sarah Jessica Parker's Unassuming Cozy Outfit Isn't for Everyone, but It Should Be

The thought of walking around in sweatpants and long-sleeve tops was not on my mind last week — NYC was in the middle of another heat wave, so frankly, the thought of any clothing was too much to handle. Cuddly fashion has slowly but surely started to creep into my thoughts today. Why, you ask? Because Sarah Jessica Parker wore a peak cozy 'fit, as she usually does, and now I, too, want to wear her peak cozy 'fit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Hocus Pocus 2': Omri Katz Breaks Silence on Not Being Asked to Return as Max

After successfully defeating the Sanderson sisters back in 1993, Omri Katz will not return to help a new generation of teens face off against the wicked witches when they return to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2. Ahead of the film's Sept. 30 release on Disney+, Katz broke his silence about not being asked to return as Max Dennison in the long-awaited sequel, sharing that while he "would have loved to be involved," the 2022 film is going in a "new direction."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kathy Najimy
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released

The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Witchy#Carnival#Film Star#New Hocus Pocus 2 Photo#Hocus Pocus 2
Reality Tea

Audrina Patridge Felt ‘Personally Attacked’ By Justin Timberlake At The VMAs

MTV gave music fans everything they wanted and more. For many years, the network’s sole purpose was devoted to distributing and showcasing the world’s most popular music videos for fans to enjoy, dance to, and sing along with. But in the late ’90s and throughout the early 2000s, MTV started to play fewer videos and […] The post Audrina Patridge Felt ‘Personally Attacked’ By Justin Timberlake At The VMAs appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance

Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ralph Macchio’s Kids: Meet ‘Cobrai Kai’ Star’s Daughter & Son

Ralph Macchio has been a beloved actor for generations. After breakout performances in hits like The Outsiders, he starred as Daniel in the blockbuster hit The Karate Kid in 1984, which has since become a classic 80s film. While he’s appeared in a wide array of other movies and TV shows, he returned to the role of Daniel for the hit TV series Cobra Kai in 2018, and it’s adored by fans who have grown up with the original movie and newcomers alike.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance

Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Original Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'

Omri Katz "would have loved to be involved" in the upcoming sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus, and tells Entertainment Weekly, "I hope fans will go see it" Omri Katz may not be appearing in Hocus Pocus 2, but he can't wait to see how it all plays out. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Wednesday, the former actor said "unfortunately" he's "not in" the sequel to the 1993 movie, in which he played Max Dennison, the teenage protagonist who lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

208K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy