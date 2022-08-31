Read full article on original website
Disney shares a sickeningly glorious new poster for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Another glorious poster makes us sick! Okay, so maybe sick is the wrong word, but Disney released a new image from the upcoming Halloween hit, Hocus Pocus 2, sending shivers of excitement down our spine. The Sanderson sisters have once again put an enchanting spell on us, and the exciting...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz "Would Have Loved" to Return as Max in Sequel
Omri Katz won't be lighting another Black Flame Candle in Hocus Pocus 2. Katz starred in the 1993 original Hocus Pocus as Max Dennison, the virgin who unwittingly resurrects a coven of 300-year-old witches when he lights a magic candle on Halloween night. The evil Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) have until sunrise to steal the lives of Salem's children and stay young forever — or turn to dust. While Max, younger sister Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) aren't appearing in the sequel about a new teen trio who must save Salem on All Hallow's Eve, Katz supports the Disney+ movie's "new direction."
In Style
Sarah Jessica Parker's Unassuming Cozy Outfit Isn't for Everyone, but It Should Be
The thought of walking around in sweatpants and long-sleeve tops was not on my mind last week — NYC was in the middle of another heat wave, so frankly, the thought of any clothing was too much to handle. Cuddly fashion has slowly but surely started to creep into my thoughts today. Why, you ask? Because Sarah Jessica Parker wore a peak cozy 'fit, as she usually does, and now I, too, want to wear her peak cozy 'fit.
Popculture
'Hocus Pocus 2': Omri Katz Breaks Silence on Not Being Asked to Return as Max
After successfully defeating the Sanderson sisters back in 1993, Omri Katz will not return to help a new generation of teens face off against the wicked witches when they return to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2. Ahead of the film's Sept. 30 release on Disney+, Katz broke his silence about not being asked to return as Max Dennison in the long-awaited sequel, sharing that while he "would have loved to be involved," the 2022 film is going in a "new direction."
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Sweetest Moments Through the Years
Proof that Hollywood marriages can work! Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. went from costars, to friends, to husband and wife. Take a look at their adorable lives on-screen and off with their daughter, Charlotte, and son, Rocky.
John Stamos shares sweet photo with son on his 1st day of school
The actor wrote in the caption that he was trying "not to cry."
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Robert Pattinson on His First Impression of Kristen Stewart
What did Robert Pattinson think about Kristen Stewart the very first day he met her? The 'Twilight' actor weighs in.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Audrina Patridge Felt ‘Personally Attacked’ By Justin Timberlake At The VMAs
MTV gave music fans everything they wanted and more. For many years, the network’s sole purpose was devoted to distributing and showcasing the world’s most popular music videos for fans to enjoy, dance to, and sing along with. But in the late ’90s and throughout the early 2000s, MTV started to play fewer videos and […] The post Audrina Patridge Felt ‘Personally Attacked’ By Justin Timberlake At The VMAs appeared first on Reality Tea.
Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance
Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
Abby De La Rosa Reveals Nick Cannon Bought New Home For Her and Their Sons
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new. In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home. "Here's to beautiful...
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Here's Everything New on Disney+ in September 2022
Here are all the titles coming to Disney+ in September 2022, including 'Pinocchio,' 'Andor,' and 'Hocus Pocus 2.'
Ralph Macchio’s Kids: Meet ‘Cobrai Kai’ Star’s Daughter & Son
Ralph Macchio has been a beloved actor for generations. After breakout performances in hits like The Outsiders, he starred as Daniel in the blockbuster hit The Karate Kid in 1984, which has since become a classic 80s film. While he’s appeared in a wide array of other movies and TV shows, he returned to the role of Daniel for the hit TV series Cobra Kai in 2018, and it’s adored by fans who have grown up with the original movie and newcomers alike.
Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance
Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Proves Maternity Fashion Can Still Be Extra Hot
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen's latest maternity look is red hot, hot, hot. The supermodel, who announced earlier this month that she is pregnant and expecting another child with husband John Legend, recently showcased her growing baby bump in a sexy strawberry-colored sequins mini dress by Retrofête.
Tessa Thompson Makes a Dramatic Entrance in All-Red Look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Tessa Thompson just set the red carpet ablaze at 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Thor: Love and Thunder actress made a grand entrance at the Bardo premiere, as she stunned in a larger-than-life red dress from the Elie Saab 2022 couture collection. The jaw-dropping look wrapped around the star's head,...
Original Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'
Omri Katz "would have loved to be involved" in the upcoming sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus, and tells Entertainment Weekly, "I hope fans will go see it" Omri Katz may not be appearing in Hocus Pocus 2, but he can't wait to see how it all plays out. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Wednesday, the former actor said "unfortunately" he's "not in" the sequel to the 1993 movie, in which he played Max Dennison, the teenage protagonist who lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected...
