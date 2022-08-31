ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

Devin Nunes begs Google to approve Trump’s social media platform for Android devices

Former US Representative and current Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes is pleading with Google to reverse its decision to block Donald Trump's personal social media platform back onto its app store. Google made the decision to block the app from its store after it determined that content moderation on the Twitter-clone social media app was not meeting the necessary minimum standards to be included in the marketplace. Mr Nunes said in an interview that Google was taking a long time to approve the app, but Google said that it wasn't dragging its feet. Rather, the tech giant had delayed...
The Verge

Truth Social is strapped for cash and struggling to find new users

Truth Social is strapped for cash and facing a mountain of tech and legal troubles that could doom the future of former president Donald Trump’s personal social media platform. The most immediate problem is the platform’s stalled SPAC, initially planned as a way to publicly trade shares in the...
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
The Independent

Mike Lindell blames failed voter fraud summit on Big Tech ‘conspiracy’

Another breathless voter fraud extravaganza hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has come and gone. Last week, Mr Lindell held yet another summit in which he promised he would provide evidence that massive voter fraud took place in 2020 and that former President Donald Trump should be the occupant of the Oval Office. The results were no different than his three-day live documentary or his 2021 "Cyber Symposium" — lots of promises, zero evidence. With every failure to deliver on his promises, fewer viewers — and, critically, fewer members of the press — have attended the events. Rather than...
Rolling Stone

MAGA Talking Points Grow Even More Absurd After Release of Classified Docs Pic

The Republican spin machine seems to have encountered a jam.  Following the release late Tuesday night of a 54-page document outlining the Justice Department’s findings in the Aug. 8 raid on Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the former president and his supporters are struggling to make their stories make sense.  The court filing was a response to Trump’s attempt to claim that the more than 100 classified documents seized during the raid were subject to executive privilege, and thus could not be reviewed by the DOJ. The filing included a photo attachment depicting some of the material found during the search,...
MSNBC

'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'

Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Mom Stuns Specialists By Removing Her Wrinkles With This Tip. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. NewRetirement /. SPONSORED. How Much...
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
BBC

Biden's picturesque setting with a dark twist

Elections are about choices. When elections go poorly for presidents, the choice becomes a referendum on their performance in office - one often decided in the negative. Joe Biden made the short flight from Washington to Philadelphia on Thursday to try to reframe this November's mid-term election choice as not about him, but about choosing between democratic freedoms and "Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans".
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
