Another breathless voter fraud extravaganza hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has come and gone. Last week, Mr Lindell held yet another summit in which he promised he would provide evidence that massive voter fraud took place in 2020 and that former President Donald Trump should be the occupant of the Oval Office. The results were no different than his three-day live documentary or his 2021 "Cyber Symposium" — lots of promises, zero evidence. With every failure to deliver on his promises, fewer viewers — and, critically, fewer members of the press — have attended the events. Rather than...

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO