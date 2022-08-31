Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Aims to End 'Confusion' Over FBI Photo of Top Secret Documents
In a move that legal experts suggested could be incriminating, Trump did not deny possessing the documents and instead criticized the photo itself.
Trump Posts on Truth Social 50 Times in One Day as Details of Raid Emerge
The former president shared a number of conspiracy theories, attacks on the FBI and QAnon-linked memes to his near four million followers.
Devin Nunes begs Google to approve Trump’s social media platform for Android devices
Former US Representative and current Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes is pleading with Google to reverse its decision to block Donald Trump's personal social media platform back onto its app store. Google made the decision to block the app from its store after it determined that content moderation on the Twitter-clone social media app was not meeting the necessary minimum standards to be included in the marketplace. Mr Nunes said in an interview that Google was taking a long time to approve the app, but Google said that it wasn't dragging its feet. Rather, the tech giant had delayed...
The Verge
Truth Social is strapped for cash and struggling to find new users
Truth Social is strapped for cash and facing a mountain of tech and legal troubles that could doom the future of former president Donald Trump’s personal social media platform. The most immediate problem is the platform’s stalled SPAC, initially planned as a way to publicly trade shares in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump Attorney Alina Habba Mocked For Claiming Espionage Is 'Mundane'
“What they did was try and criminalize Donald Trump as they always do," she said.
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
Ann Coulter Likened to Rat Jumping 'Sinking Ship' After Turning on Trump
"It's not the party of Trump. It's safe to come back, and it's safe for Republicans to stand up and run without Donald Trump," Coulter said on a recent podcast.
Trump timed Air Force One takeoff to coincide with 'Nessun Dorma' crescendo, UK filmmaker recounts
The aria "Nessun Dorma" that Donald Trump played at campaign events in 2016 was also used for Air Force One takeoff music, said the British filmmaker who followed Trump at the end of his presidency. "There's just one hilarious story where he actually times the takeoff of Air Force One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Lindell blames failed voter fraud summit on Big Tech ‘conspiracy’
Another breathless voter fraud extravaganza hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has come and gone. Last week, Mr Lindell held yet another summit in which he promised he would provide evidence that massive voter fraud took place in 2020 and that former President Donald Trump should be the occupant of the Oval Office. The results were no different than his three-day live documentary or his 2021 "Cyber Symposium" — lots of promises, zero evidence. With every failure to deliver on his promises, fewer viewers — and, critically, fewer members of the press — have attended the events. Rather than...
Fox News
'Hannity' on Trump legal team filing response to DOJ ahead of special master hearing
This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 31, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And, Tucker, thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. Tonight, according to Biden's press secretary, if you voted for Donald Trump,...
itechpost.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg Will No Longer Give Depositions Over the Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Meta has chosen the easy way out. The social media giant has recently agreed to settle with the plaintiffs of the lawsuit connected to the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were previously in line to give hours of deposition as part of the proceedings.
MAGA Talking Points Grow Even More Absurd After Release of Classified Docs Pic
The Republican spin machine seems to have encountered a jam. Following the release late Tuesday night of a 54-page document outlining the Justice Department’s findings in the Aug. 8 raid on Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the former president and his supporters are struggling to make their stories make sense. The court filing was a response to Trump’s attempt to claim that the more than 100 classified documents seized during the raid were subject to executive privilege, and thus could not be reviewed by the DOJ. The filing included a photo attachment depicting some of the material found during the search,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truth Social's Ban From Google Play Renews Calls for Apple to Remove App
Critics of Trump are calling for the other primary smartphone operating system to ban Truth Social for hosting violent content and disinformation.
Parler, the social media app Capitol rioters used to rally support, returns to Google's app store after it reluctantly agrees to more moderation
The social media app was removed from major app stores and Amazon's web hosting services more than a year ago, after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
MSNBC
'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'
Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Mom Stuns Specialists By Removing Her Wrinkles With This Tip. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. NewRetirement /. SPONSORED. How Much...
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says
Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
Fact Check: Donald Trump May Face Same Charges As Assange and Snowden
Former president Donald Trump may be charged in same manner as Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, viral Twitter post claims.
After Mar-a-Lago search, Meadows turns over more texts and emails to Archives
Within a week of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over texts and emails to the National Archives that he had not previously turned over from his time in the administration, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
BBC
Biden's picturesque setting with a dark twist
Elections are about choices. When elections go poorly for presidents, the choice becomes a referendum on their performance in office - one often decided in the negative. Joe Biden made the short flight from Washington to Philadelphia on Thursday to try to reframe this November's mid-term election choice as not about him, but about choosing between democratic freedoms and "Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans".
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Comments / 1