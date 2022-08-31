Read full article on original website
Charges filed in soldier killing in downtown Indy
The Marion County Prosecutor's office has filed charges against an Indianapolis man for the shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and disorderly conduct. Mears said investigators wouldn’t have been able to...
Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
2 men hurt within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were injured, one critically, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
southernillinoisnow.com
4-year-old girl missing in Indiana believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
(PLAINFIELD, Ind.) — Police in Indiana are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl who reportedly wandered from her home nearly 24 hours ago and is believed to be in extreme danger. Fiedwenya Fiefe was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday after she left her home in the Legacy Farms...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
Witness describes ‘total chaos’ during fatal shooting of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
"It was total panic, total chaos. It surprised everybody," said a witness of the shooting that killed one Dutch soldier and injured two others in downtown Indianapolis.
Road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Court documents show the suspect in an attempted murder case was arrested four weeks after getting off probation. 13 Investigates learned Austin Weir recently completed anger management counseling as part of that probation term. Hamilton County Probation Services confirms Weir’s probation term ended Aug. 2, telling...
Separate overnight shootings leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Two men have died and another man was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis late early Friday night into early Saturday morning. The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday night at the Shell Station on Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable […]
WIBC.com
Police Believe Dutch Soldier Killed In Drive-By Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An unwanted spotlight is being shown on Indianapolis as investigators try to piece together what happened in the wee hours Saturday morning between a group of local people and three Dutch soldiers in downtown Indianapolis. So far investigators believe that soldiers had gotten into a scrap with...
cbs4indy.com
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
IMPD seeks help finding man wanted for battery
Freddie Orr Jr., age 33, is accused of assaulting a man in downtown Indianapolis back in June.
WISH-TV
Suspect in custody after shooting inside Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.
2 found dead in Fishers home, police say
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
Veteran reunites with his military dog in Indianapolis after seven months apart
For nine months, U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas Rice served his country in Japan alongside Fredy, a Military Working Dog. The two are now forever reunited in the United States.
savi.org
How is Indianapolis Doing?
We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday alerted officers […]
Man shot in Fountain Square; IMPD investigating connection to nearby crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in Fountain Square overnight, and police are investigating whether a nearby car crash could be connected. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were sent to investigate a car crash in an alley behind the Marathon gas station on Prospect Street. That’s in the 1400 block in between Spruce and Laurel […]
