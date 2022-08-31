ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFYI

Charges filed in soldier killing in downtown Indy

The Marion County Prosecutor's office has filed charges against an Indianapolis man for the shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and disorderly conduct. Mears said investigators wouldn’t have been able to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
WTHR

1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 men hurt within an hour in separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were injured, one critically, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kajsa Ollongren
WTHR

Road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Court documents show the suspect in an attempted murder case was arrested four weeks after getting off probation. 13 Investigates learned Austin Weir recently completed anger management counseling as part of that probation term. Hamilton County Probation Services confirms Weir’s probation term ended Aug. 2, telling...
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Separate overnight shootings leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men have died and another man was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis late early Friday night into early Saturday morning. The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday night at the Shell Station on Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police Believe Dutch Soldier Killed In Drive-By Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An unwanted spotlight is being shown on Indianapolis as investigators try to piece together what happened in the wee hours Saturday morning between a group of local people and three Dutch soldiers in downtown Indianapolis. So far investigators believe that soldiers had gotten into a scrap with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Downtown Indianapolis#Guns#Violent Crime#Dutch#The Dutch Commando Corps#Impd#The Associated Press
WANE 15

Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
WISH-TV

Suspect in custody after shooting inside Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

2 found dead in Fishers home, police say

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
savi.org

How is Indianapolis Doing?

We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy