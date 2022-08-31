Read full article on original website
Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they assisted Salinas Police by arresting a man Wednesday wanted for various felony crimes. Seaside Police said they were made aware of Jaymes Maurice Lambert, 38, last week. He was wanted for suspected attempted murder in Salinas. A Seaside Police officer called Lambert, recognized him from previous contact, and
Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two
Santa Cruz Police arrest a man for possession of a gun and drugs
A Santa Cruz man was arrested after police found a gun and drugs in his car.
Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Woman in San Jose Arrested at Border
Authorities arrested a murder suspect near the border early Friday after being notified that he may be headed for Mexico. The California Highway Patrol intercepted the suspect, wanted in connection with a shooting late Thursday in San Jose, at 7:36 a.m., according to CHP information officer Jesse Matias. That was...
Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale,
King City gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of young couple
KING CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 21-year-old Salinas man was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for the murders of a King City couple last year. Raul Lucas, whom prosecutors said is a member of the Sureno criminal street gang, cursed prosecutors as his sentence was handed down, according to an announcement Wednesday […]
San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico
SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's 27th homicide of the year. At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
DEPUTIES: A ‘trove’ of stolen property recovered from a Pebble Beach burglary. One person arrested
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey County Detectives say they recovered a 'trove' of property after a Pebble Beach burglary. Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit followed up on a home burglary there. They located a house on the 1100 block of W. Alisal Street in Salinas. After serving a warrant there, investigators say they found
East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana
OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
Police arrest man on roof for attempted residential burglary in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning for attempting to burglarize a home in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release on Wednesday. Officers received a call around 6:08 a.m. Tuesday from residents who said they could hear someone walking on their roof and believed someone was trying to break […]
Man arrested for shoplifting with gun magazine in waistband in Capitola
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said a man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting with a handgun magazine in his waistband on Monday. When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Store video showed he did appear to have a high-capacity magazine tucked in his waistband, said police. Santa Cruz Police said the suspect was someone
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
Morgan Hill police release more evidence in 2021 homicide investigation
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) – To further efforts in a year-old homicide investigation, Morgan Hill police released two photographs of parties detectives hope to identify with the public's help One photo is of a person they hope the public can identify, and the other is an updated version of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Humberto Cossio on July 20, 2021.The 33-year-old Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.Police said they believe Cossio had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals on Ciolino Avenue, but no suspects have yet been identified.Police did make some progress on the case following the department's release Aug. 14 of a photograph of a white Nissan Sentra believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects during the shooting. The department has received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to this case. Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.Anonymous tips can be left at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1 (800) 222-TIPS.
Mexican fentanyl smuggler sentenced to 7 years in prison in Monterey County death
MONTEREY -- A former employee of a Mexican pharmacy who smuggled 100s of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills into Monterey County, leading to at least one death has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.Francisco Javier Schraidt Rodriguez, 63, had pleaded guilty to distribution and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam in April.At the time of Rodriguez's 2020 indictment, then U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson raised the alarm about the pipeline of deadly fentanyl pouring into Monterey County."Fake Oxycodone pills are flooding Monterey County," said U.S. Attorney Anderson. "These fake pills are laced with fentanyl. The drug dealers who...
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in San Ysidro trying to cross border
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a double shooting in the McKinley neighborhood of San Jose, near downtown, according to a tweet. The shooting happened around 10:31 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of East William Street. There were two adult victims and both have at least one gunshot wound, the tweet continued. […]
Missing San Jose girl arrested after fleeing from officers
A missing 15-year-old San Jose girl led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to the CHP. The girl was arrested after she crashed a vehicle on Highway 84.
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 31, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:21 a.m. Matter of Record on Canal St. 12:00 p.m. CPS Referral on N Russ St. 1:55 p.m. Vehicle abatement on Lon Sing Av. 3:00 p.m. Indecent exposure on Canal St. 5:31 p.m. Lewd or lascivious act with a child under...
Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
Judge tosses 34 manslaughter charges for boat fire that killed six Santa Cruz County residents
Almost three years after a deadly dive boat fire south of Santa Barbara claimed the lives of 34 people, the National Transportation Safety Board said some of their recommendations made in the aftermath of the fire have not been met by multiple groups.
