ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they assisted Salinas Police by arresting a man Wednesday wanted for various felony crimes. Seaside Police said they were made aware of Jaymes Maurice Lambert, 38, last week. He was wanted for suspected attempted murder in Salinas. A Seaside Police officer called Lambert, recognized him from previous contact, and The post Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two The post Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, The post Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's  27th homicide of the year.  At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

DEPUTIES: A ‘trove’ of stolen property recovered from a Pebble Beach burglary. One person arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey County Detectives say they recovered a ‘trove’ of property after a Pebble Beach burglary. Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit followed up on a home burglary there. They located a house on the 1100 block of W. Alisal Street in Salinas. After serving a warrant there, investigators say they found The post DEPUTIES: A ‘trove’ of stolen property recovered from a Pebble Beach burglary. One person arrested appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Forest#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana

OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested for shoplifting with gun magazine in waistband in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said a man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting with a handgun magazine in his waistband on Monday. When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Store video showed he did appear to have a high-capacity magazine tucked in his waistband, said police. Santa Cruz Police said the suspect was someone The post Man arrested for shoplifting with gun magazine in waistband in Capitola appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill police release more evidence in 2021 homicide investigation

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) – To further efforts in a year-old homicide investigation, Morgan Hill police released two photographs of parties detectives hope to identify with the public's help    One photo is of a person they hope the public can identify, and the other is an updated version of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Humberto Cossio on July 20, 2021.The 33-year-old Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.Police said they believe Cossio had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals on Ciolino Avenue, but no suspects have yet been identified.Police did make some progress on the case following the department's release Aug. 14 of a photograph of a white Nissan Sentra believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects during the shooting. The department has received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to this case. Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.Anonymous tips can be left at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1 (800) 222-TIPS.
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mexican fentanyl smuggler sentenced to 7 years in prison in Monterey County death

MONTEREY -- A  former employee of a Mexican pharmacy who smuggled 100s of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills into Monterey County, leading to at least one death has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.Francisco Javier Schraidt Rodriguez, 63, had pleaded guilty to distribution and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam in April.At the time of  Rodriguez's 2020 indictment, then U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson raised the alarm about the pipeline of deadly fentanyl pouring into Monterey County."Fake Oxycodone pills are flooding Monterey County," said U.S. Attorney Anderson.  "These fake pills are laced with fentanyl.  The drug dealers who...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 31, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:21 a.m. Matter of Record on Canal St. 12:00 p.m. CPS Referral on N Russ St. 1:55 p.m. Vehicle abatement on Lon Sing Av. 3:00 p.m. Indecent exposure on Canal St. 5:31 p.m. Lewd or lascivious act with a child under...
SALINAS, CA
Press Banner

Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Judge tosses 34 manslaughter charges for boat fire that killed six Santa Cruz County residents

Almost three years after a deadly dive boat fire south of Santa Barbara claimed the lives of 34 people, the National Transportation Safety Board said some of their recommendations made in the aftermath of the fire have not been met by multiple groups. The post Judge tosses 34 manslaughter charges for boat fire that killed six Santa Cruz County residents appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy