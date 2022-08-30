Even with injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson last year, Baltimore still finished third in the NFL in rushing attempts and yards. This season, Edwards is on the PUP list and will miss the first four weeks, which means other running backs could be 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Journeyman Mike Davis is poised to spell Dobbins and could rise up the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins was third on the team in carries but still finished 17th in RB Fantasy points, so where should you take Davis with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO