INDIANAPOLIS-IMPD Aggravated assault detectives are asking the publics assistance in locating 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. who is wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury. On Monday, June 20, 2022, just after 2:00 am IMPD Downtown District officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on a report of a person assaulted. Officers arrived and located the adult male victim had been assaulted. The victim was transported to an area hospital for further observation and later released. IMPD aggravated assault detectives continued the investigation and developed Orr Jr. as a suspect. Orr Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him. Anyone with information on Orr is asked to dial 911 immediately. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous. CASE# IP220059727

