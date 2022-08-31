ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Scouting Slovis: Harrell's Take on the Match-up

By Julia Mellett
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jhlii_0hbjgcnW00

Thursday's season opener highlights a pair of quarterbacks who have history with each other and WVU's new OC.

Both of the 2022 Backyard Brawl's quarterbacks played in rooms coached by WVU's newest addition: offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

WVU QB1 JT Daniels met Harrell after committing to play for the USC Trojans under head coach Clay Helton. When Helton redistributed his assistant coaches in 2019, Harrell was hired to take over the OC/quarterbacks coach job. In the quarterback's room he inherited: a sophomore JT Daniels and a true freshman Kedon Slovis.

Three seasons later, this trio is 2,432 miles away, reuniting at an NFL stadium in a rivalry game of which neither of the three has prior knowledge.

Although the combination of Harrell and Daniels only shared a single game prior to the sophomore's season-ending knee injury, Slovis and his QBs coach spent the remainder of Harrell's time in California working together.

After Daniels' injury, true freshman Slovis effectively took over as starter, and Daniels entered the transfer portal in Apr. 2020.

Harrell and Slovis worked diligently on USC's Air Raid offense, and the duo produced a string of solid seasons in the cardinal and gold. Now, they're pitted against each other, and Harrell joked that he may have to delete Slovis' number out of his phone ahead of Thursday.

"I know Slovis pretty well," Harrell said. "He's a very accurate passer. He does things very well. I've talked to our defense a lot about Kedon, because I know him really well. I don't know exactly what [Pitt's] doing, because I haven't watched their offense, but it's probably something totally different from what we were doing at SC, so I think from that standpoint, you kind of have to figure out what they're going to do and see how [Slovis] fits into that.

"He's a talented passer. He's very gifted. He's very accurate... It's going to be interesting to see how they use him. It'll be different for me, obviously. Watching him play, I've been pulling for him for a long time. This is the first time I'll have to pull against him, but it'll be fun to watch, and I'll be interested to see what he does out there."

The two can scout each other incredibly well, and, rightfully, it's cause for concern. Harrell said that when he got to West Virginia, he began the semantics shift. Plays and routes were renamed in an effort to disguise any snippets of scheme that the Panthers could possibly use against the Mountaineers on game day.

"From a signal perspective, we've had to pretty much change everything," Harrell said. "I think [Slovis] can cheat better than I can cheat this week. We changed a lot of that stuff to try to protect the signals and stuff, but from a scheme standpoint and all that, there's not a lot you can learn from him that you can't turn on the tape and see. From that standpoint, I'm not too worried about it. From a signal and stuff like that standpoint, if they're trying to dig, we've changed all of those up from what we signaled at SC and what we signal here. Just trying to protect those the best we can."

It remains to be seen what will come of the original USC trio's newest meeting; one's thing's for sure, though. When the No. 16 Pitt Panthers welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Acrisure Stadium, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Beats West Virginia Then Goes After ESPN

In their first post-game interviews following a big win, most football coaches bask in the glory and praise the team’s efforts. Thursday night on ESPN, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi went in another direction after his team’s raucous win over West Virginia by first criticizing the network that was interviewing him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THIS IS WHAT WE NEED TO SEE AFTER AN INTERCEPTION!!!

Thursday night marked the return of college football for a few nationally ranked teams including Pitt. They won the game due to an amazing pick-six late in the 4th quarter. The interception itself was a bit of a fortunate bounce for the Panthers as Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton -- WVU's player of the game to that point with nine catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns -- saw the ball bounce right off his hands and into the mitts of the opposition.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daniels, WV
State
California State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Graham Harrell
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight

Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Larry Brown Sports

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Wvu#Usc#Jt Daniels
The Spun

Look: Sad West Virginia Fans Went Viral After Heartbreaking Loss

After more than a decade apart, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field and it was magical - and somewhat chaotic - game. West Virginia fell behind 24-17 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

I Hope I’m Wrong About Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – I hope more than anything that I’m dead wrong about Neal Brown. I hope that West Virginia dominates Pitt and that a new era for the team starts tonight. But honestly, nothing Neal Brown has done at West Virginia gives me any confidence that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy