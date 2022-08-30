ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: NEW GUN LAW: WILL YOU OBEY, WILL COPS ENFORCE?

Don’t ask, don’t tell. That’s how gun owners and law-enforcement officers should approach New York’s unconstitutional new gun law. I won’t tell you what I’m carrying, and don’t you ask me what I have. We may be the targets of illegal oppression, but...
LAW
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: Can New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provide political entertainment so many voters crave?

New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
POLITICS
State
New York State
Reason.com

New York Set to Hobble 'Legal' Cannabis with Taxes and Regulations

Politicians who fail to learn from their stupid decisions are doomed to repeat them, and prohibitionist policies seem to offer the toughest lessons of all. Time and again, government officials impose bans on things they don't like only to drive the public to illegal sellers. Politicians then grudgingly "legalize" the market but burden it with taxes and red tape that keep the black market thriving. New York seems ready to recreate all of the mistakes of the past with a "legal" recreational market so hobbled that it will offer uncompetitive prices to consumers and daunting barriers to vendors.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo

U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
POLITICS
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $232 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Projects Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The previously announced grants and low-cost financing packages approved by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $763 million.
KINGSTON, NY
wutv29.com

State GOP candidates call for statewide changes to public safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Republican candidate for governor and his running mate, along with the Republican candidate for New York’s 23rd District were in Buffalo today calling for statewide changes to public safety and criminal justice reform. “I think the governor should be interested in knowing that so...
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
TRAVEL
Walmart

