ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

Fund-raisers undertaken to help with Franklin County child's medical care

By Staff Report
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

A pair of raffles and a bake sale are scheduled in September to raise funds to provide urgent medical care for Ryleigh Weadock, who is the daughter of Franklin County’s Megan and Jyles Lee. Weadock reportedly suffers from a tumor on her spine and her best option for treatment is from a surgeon at Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts. Raffle tickets for a Blackstone griddle are being sold for $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The drawing for the griddle will be held on Monday, Sept. 26. To purchase a ticket, contact Kelly Peeples Hunt at 601-384-6343, Katie Turner at 601-384-0858 or Megan Lee at 769-244-3266. Cash payments will be accepted, as well as payments through Cash App and PayPal. To pay with Cash App, send the money to “$Kphunt06” and for PayPal payments, send the money to “Kelly Hunt.” A T-shirt raffle is also being held, with the drawing set for Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets are being sold for $5 each or $20 for six. To purchase tickets for the T-shirt raffle, contact Lee. Cash payments or payments through Cash App will be accepted. To purchase via Cash App, send the money to “$meganleighann11.” Participants do not have to be present to win either raffle. Additionally, a bank account is set up for community donations for Weadock at Trustmark Bank. A bake sale will also be held starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in front of Sullivan’s Grocery at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Mississippi Highway 184 in Bude.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Vidalia daycare workers plead guilty to over 10 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Ragonesi […]
VIDALIA, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester

Funeral arrangements for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester have been announced. The Homegoing Celebration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sep. 10 at noon. The celebration will be held at the Vicksburg city Auditorium at 901 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Jackson Free Press

'My Baby is Dead,' Mom Says in Call for End to Violence

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman says local officials need to take immediate steps end senseless violence like the drive-by shooting that killed her 6-year-old son while he was playing with friends at a city park in McComb. Kyoukius Washington, the mother of Oterious Marks, said her heart...
MCCOMB, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
County
Franklin County, MS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Society
Natchez Democrat

Recently appointed Downtown Natchez Alliance director resigns

NATCHEZ — The Downtown Natchez Alliance, a Mississippi Main Street organization, is without an executive director. Diane DuPont, who was introduced as director of the Downtown Natchez Alliance on June 22, said she resigned from her job on Monday afternoon. She declined to say why she left or what she plans to do now.
Natchez Democrat

SCAM ALERT: Adams County Sheriff warns of fake financial assistance program

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has received many complaints about a new scam making its way around through Facebook where a person claiming to be a federal agent gathers the victims’ private information. The scammer claims to be working for a new government assistance program...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Lee
Magnolia State Live

‘Our moral compass is no longer pointing true’: Mississippi homeowner gives first-hand account of confrontation with shooter, suspected burglars

On Aug. 22, Paul Leake’s wife woke him up and told him a car she did not recognize was parked at the end of their driveway on Woodhaven Drive in Natchez. A noise had awakened one of the Leake’s daughters at about 2:30 a.m., and she came downstairs to discover the car parked sideways across the driveway entrance with its lights on. She woke her mother, who in turn woke up Leake.
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police respond to reports of person waving gun out of car window. Find juvenile with stolen firearm at Mississippi convenience store..

Officers responding to reports of a person waving a window out a car window at a Mississippi convenience store found a juvenile with a stolen firearm. On Tuesday, Vicksburg police officers responded to the Speed Mart at 2320 Washington Street in reference to a person holding a weapon out the window of a vehicle on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Charity#Blackstone#Cash App#Trustmark Bank
vicksburgnews.com

Four from Vicksburg arrested in Richland for robbery after setting up an online purchase

Four individuals from Vicksburg were arrested in Richland on Aug. 25, for robbery. On Aug. 25, at 3:02 p.m., Richland police officers were dispatched to the Budweiser Distribution Center at 1939 Davis Johnson Drive in Richland. According to Chief Nick Mclendon, an individual had agreed to purchase a Playstation for $120 from someone they met at an online marketplace. Soon after arriving at the agreed upon location, Shakori Reagan from Vicksburg, no age given, “Snatched $120 from the victim while the other three sat in the car.”
RICHLAND, MS
WLBT

McComb police officer dies after complications from ‘ongoing illness’

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A McComb, Mississippi, police officer has passed away due to complications from an “ongoing illness.”. According to a social media post by the McComb Police Department, Mynya Kaufman, 45, died on Sunday, August 25, at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. The department said Kaufman’s...
MCCOMB, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Magnolia State Live

Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program

Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man charged with receiving stolen property

A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property. On Monday, John-Taylor Burton, 31, was taken into custody for an incident on July 19. Burton is reported to have taken a cell phone at the Home Depot. Burton is currently being held without bond until he...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
296
Followers
376
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy