Fund-raisers undertaken to help with Franklin County child's medical care

A pair of raffles and a bake sale are scheduled in September to raise funds to provide urgent medical care for Ryleigh Weadock, who is the daughter of Franklin County’s Megan and Jyles Lee. Weadock reportedly suffers from a tumor on her spine and her best option for treatment is from a surgeon at Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts. Raffle tickets for a Blackstone griddle are being sold for $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The drawing for the griddle will be held on Monday, Sept. 26. To purchase a ticket, contact Kelly Peeples Hunt at 601-384-6343, Katie Turner at 601-384-0858 or Megan Lee at 769-244-3266. Cash payments will be accepted, as well as payments through Cash App and PayPal. To pay with Cash App, send the money to “$Kphunt06” and for PayPal payments, send the money to “Kelly Hunt.” A T-shirt raffle is also being held, with the drawing set for Friday, Sept. 2. Tickets are being sold for $5 each or $20 for six. To purchase tickets for the T-shirt raffle, contact Lee. Cash payments or payments through Cash App will be accepted. To purchase via Cash App, send the money to “$meganleighann11.” Participants do not have to be present to win either raffle. Additionally, a bank account is set up for community donations for Weadock at Trustmark Bank. A bake sale will also be held starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in front of Sullivan’s Grocery at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Mississippi Highway 184 in Bude.