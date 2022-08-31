ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Construction on Stillwater Building in Billings to be completed in early 2024

By Alina Hauter
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdLDV_0hbjgSv800

The Stillwater Building in downtown Billings, for the most part, currently sits empty 11 months after the city spent $13 million to purchase the property. That will soon change as the city plans to relocate city departments there in early 2024.

After over two years of negotiating to buy the building, the city is making progress in updating the former federal courthouse.

It may be hard to picture right now, but the nearly 60-year-old Stillwater Building on 26 th Street will soon be one of the busiest buildings in all of downtown.

“Right now, what we’ve got kind of programmed is city attorney’s office over to my left over in this area here. Then we got code enforcement and parking kind of over on this side,” said the assistant city administrator Kevin Iffland.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

Come early 2024, the building will be home to city hall, the police department and the municipal court. But first, the building needs a major facelift, including updates to pipes, elevators, and the boiler.

“One of it is going to be a little bit of asbestos abatement in areas that haven’t been abated,” Iffland said.

The art wall on the second floor will have to be moved and abated but will remain in the building. Iffland said that will hopefully happen by the end of this year with construction on the building beginning in 2023. He said construction will take about 12 to 14 months.

For now, the city is currently maintaining the building as it still has tenants.

“The Yellowstone County offices are in here,” said Iffland.

County commissioners will move their operations to the Miller Building in downtown Billings in 2025. This will allow the Stillwater Building to house all city departments under one roof.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“Typical layout of what a floor looks like minus the fifth floor. The fifth floor is where the federal courtroom is actually located so in an area where it does have taller ceilings,” Iffland said.

Those taller ceilings mean the fifth floor will be utilized as council chamber space while the second floor will house more city departments and municipal court. That’s not all.

“We’re hoping to have a coffee shop or a sandwich shop or something like that in the building,” said Iffland.

The city will also be leasing out a big chunk of the building to other tenants and is also hoping to get the Stillwater Building on the National Register of Historic Places to offset the cost with a historic tax credit.

The building was known for decades as the James F. Battin Federal Courthouse before the federal government moved to a different building downtown.

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Billings west end intersection closed until October

The intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West is closed to construct a new roundabout at the intersection. The press release says a full intersection closure remains in place until the beginning of October. The public is asked to use alternate routes while crews work on the roadway. Construction...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
97.1 KISS FM

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos Abatement#City Hall#Tax Credit#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings

The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
yourbigsky.com

Red flag heat warning for Billings Saturday

The NWS doesn’t post red flag warnings very often, but it did post the extreme heat advisory Friday for the Billings area for Saturday. This includes all of Southern & Eastern Montana, and Northern Wyoming from Saturday to Wednesday. “There is high confidence temperatures will reach 100°F on Saturday;...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First responders & a Good Samaritan help rescue 11-year-old from Yellowstone River

The following is an update from the City of Billings on the missing swimmer:. Early Friday afternoon, firefighters with the Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and a Good Samaritan helped rescue an 11-year-old drowning victim from the Yellowstone River. The fire department was called to the...
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

‘Turning Up the Heat’ Burn the Point show schedule

It’s such an amazing weekend of over 500 classic cars, hotrods, custom vehicle designs you won’t see anywhere else!! You’ll be glad you checked out at this year’s Burn The Point Classic Car Show & Swap in Billings. Here’s a quick look at all the action...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy