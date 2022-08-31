Read full article on original website
Petco is ready for Halloween with the return of their iconic Bootique Collection, that includes an expanded line of gear perfect for night time trick or treating. Not only can your pup get ready for their own Halloween gatherings, parties, and trick or treat outings, but there is also plenty of every day gear as we head into longer nights and shorter days. This means that while it may be part of the Bootique Collection, it is good for all year long.
Pet owners looking for a way to keep their furry companions entertained may be interested in a new pet treat dispenser called the Wicked Egg. Designed for both cats and dogs the 100% automatic mechanism of the Wicked Egg provides an eco-friendly and safe way to entertain your pet with the reward of a treat at the end.
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
You and your dog can celebrate National Dog Day together by enjoying delicious doughnuts. Now, I know what you might be thinking, doughnuts aren't necessarily safe for dogs to eat. You would be correct. The normal doughnuts that we all love to indulge in are not for doggie consumption, however, this Friday you can treat yourself to some doughnuts and even hook your pup up with some that are made specifically for dogs.
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
Bronson the pup was one of a litter of nine that were born to a chocolate lab via c-section. When the owners realised he had a cleft palate however, they decided to have him put down. Puppies with cleft palates don’t have a great chance of survival, but one vet technician was determined to give him a second chance at life.
A senior dog was returned to a shelter more than ten years after she was rescued. However, a local veterinarian has given her a forever home. Netty, age 15, was rescued from the Pennsylvania SPCA in 2010, only to be recently returned because she had incontinence, said her adopters. Ask almost anyone at a shelter […] The post Senior Dog Returned to Shelter Has Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
For many people, a dog is more than a pet; they’re a best friend and a light in the darkest of days. So, it makes sense that even those without a home would do anything to keep their beloved furry friend by their side. A California veterinarian, Dr. Kwane Stewart, is helping them do so. […] The post ‘Street Vet’ Helping Unhoused People and Pets appeared first on DogTime.
Scarlette Tipton, now two-years-old, had her left arm completely amputated because of cancer when she was 10 months old; Doc, a rescue kitten, had her right paw amputated after an accident involving a car. So on Christmas eve, the Tipton family, from California, went to the shelter. By Wednesday, Doc was part of the family.
National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day was Aug. 22, but it's always time to raise awareness about the importance of taking your cat for regular wellness exams. That's because not enough cats go to the vet regularly. In 2016, only about 54% of cat-owning households visited the vet at least once, compared to about 83% of dog-owning households, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Skipping annual wellness exams can lead to bigger problems down the line, so it’s important to stay on top of your cat’s health.
PetsRadar's collection of the most affectionate cat breeds if you're looking for a new cuddle buddy. So you're looking for a feline cuddle buddy? Look no further than our most affectionate cat breeds list, which has 16 of the most cuddly cats you can possibly get. Of course, some of...
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Pets: They’re our furry babies, our cuddly best friends — and our homes wouldn’t be the same without them. So just as we’d do for any family member, a lot of thought goes into what we buy for our dogs and cats, from food with the right ingredients to safe, durable toys to carriers with the necessary visibility and comfort.
PEOPLE asked for adorable adopted pups to enter the 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand and thousands of precious pooches responded. After reviewing these amazing entries and reading how rescue dogs have changed lives, PEOPLE has narrowed the expansive entry pool to 10...
