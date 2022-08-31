National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day was Aug. 22, but it's always time to raise awareness about the importance of taking your cat for regular wellness exams. That's because not enough cats go to the vet regularly. In 2016, only about 54% of cat-owning households visited the vet at least once, compared to about 83% of dog-owning households, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Skipping annual wellness exams can lead to bigger problems down the line, so it’s important to stay on top of your cat’s health.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO