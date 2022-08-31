ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

WETM 18 News

Steuben County comprehensive plan process now underway

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The first countywide comprehensive plan in Steuben County’s history is now underway, and the county is looking for public input for the roadmap to the County’s future. Comprehensive plans, also known as general plans or master plans, develop a process that determines community goals and presents a vision for the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Help Wanted: Village of Wellsville needs a Heavy Motor Equipment Operator

Great benefits and room for growth, apply by 9/2/22. THE VILLAGE of Wellsville is currently accepting applications for a Heavy Motor Equipment Operator for a vacancy in the Streets Division of the Public Works Department under general supervision of the Streets Division Supervisor. Required Skills: Good knowledge and demonstrated skill...
WELLSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Party in the Park: Salute to the American Worker event Saturday at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- This is Labor Day weekend, and an event at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Saturday aims to celebrate. Starting at 2PM, "Party in the Park: Salute to the American Worker" will be held at Eldridge Park. The party features live music all day, inflatables from Bobby K entertainment from 2PM to 7PM, and fireworks at 8:30PM.
ELMIRA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close

There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief

GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: MONROE SHOULD HAVE FIVE BLACK DISTRICTS

There is a furious behind-the-scenes fight going on over the redistricting of the Monroe County Legislature. The dynamic pits party and personal interests against one another. Each party wants more seats, and all the legislators want to keep their jobs. That’s natural, but that’s not all. There is...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Balloon festival this weekend south of Rochester

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrate the end of summer by enjoying a breathtaking (and weather-dependent) view like no other at the 41st annual Dansville Balloon Festival. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. The event kicks...
DANSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

RGH doctor speaks about potential impact of omicron variant-specific boosters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local health leaders are weighing in on the updated COVID boosters authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. The goal of the omicron variant-specific boosters is to prevent a potential winter surge. The boosters target the most common omicron strains we’re dealing with, BA4 and BA5. Dr....
NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY

