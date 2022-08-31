Read full article on original website
Steuben County comprehensive plan process now underway
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The first countywide comprehensive plan in Steuben County’s history is now underway, and the county is looking for public input for the roadmap to the County’s future. Comprehensive plans, also known as general plans or master plans, develop a process that determines community goals and presents a vision for the […]
Help Wanted: Village of Wellsville needs a Heavy Motor Equipment Operator
Great benefits and room for growth, apply by 9/2/22. THE VILLAGE of Wellsville is currently accepting applications for a Heavy Motor Equipment Operator for a vacancy in the Streets Division of the Public Works Department under general supervision of the Streets Division Supervisor. Required Skills: Good knowledge and demonstrated skill...
Party in the Park: Salute to the American Worker event Saturday at Eldridge Park
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- This is Labor Day weekend, and an event at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Saturday aims to celebrate. Starting at 2PM, "Party in the Park: Salute to the American Worker" will be held at Eldridge Park. The party features live music all day, inflatables from Bobby K entertainment from 2PM to 7PM, and fireworks at 8:30PM.
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Landmark Society of WNY cuts ties with Rochester woman accused of hosting controversial party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Landmark Society of Western New York is permanently cutting ties with Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia. She and her husband Nicholas are accused of hosting a controversial party on East Avenue in Rochester last month. Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones alleged in a notice of claim against the city...
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
Town of Victor mapping out future of roadways, railroad
Rayburn sympathizes but says the fate of the tracks now lies in the hands of Ontario County and Surface Transportation.
Rochester sheriff, expert voice opinion on new regulations for concealed carry
Before anyone can file their requests for a permit in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, they’ll need to show proof they passed the proper firearm safety training.
Woman who hosted alleged racist party loses seat on Landmark Society board
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester woman accused of hosting an alleged racist party this summer - and who admitted to posting racist content under a pseudonym on Twitter - has been removed from the Landmark Society of Western New York. Mary Nicosia, who hosted an alleged racist party this...
“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief
GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
‘New Yorkers no longer feel safe’: Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks at scene of smash-and-grab in Rochester
Zeldin said that crimes such as the smash and grab too often go unnoticed or unreported, causing people to become numb to crime.
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
Lonsberry: MONROE SHOULD HAVE FIVE BLACK DISTRICTS
There is a furious behind-the-scenes fight going on over the redistricting of the Monroe County Legislature. The dynamic pits party and personal interests against one another. Each party wants more seats, and all the legislators want to keep their jobs. That’s natural, but that’s not all. There is...
Watkins Glen prepares for Grand Prix Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Hundreds of Mustangs and other classic cars will roll into Watkins Glen on Friday, September 9 2022, to run in the annual Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival.
Missing: Irish Wolfhound in Alfred Station, see map of approximate location
Please call owner with any information, missing since 8/31. Did you hear a lone dog howling last night around Alfred Station road or within a few mile of it? It may have been this guy! We are trying to track his movement to be able to find him. MISSING DOG,...
Balloon festival this weekend south of Rochester
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrate the end of summer by enjoying a breathtaking (and weather-dependent) view like no other at the 41st annual Dansville Balloon Festival. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. The event kicks...
RPD: Rochester teen found dead after falling into High Falls gorge
Responding officers arrived at the scene and found fencing north of the Inner Loop had been damaged to allow entry through it.
RGH doctor speaks about potential impact of omicron variant-specific boosters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local health leaders are weighing in on the updated COVID boosters authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. The goal of the omicron variant-specific boosters is to prevent a potential winter surge. The boosters target the most common omicron strains we’re dealing with, BA4 and BA5. Dr....
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
