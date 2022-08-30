Gamecocks know a third QB might have to play. Here's who that could be.

Read full article on original website
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Post and Courier
4 keys as Gamecocks open season against Georgia State, and a prediction
COLUMBIA — Everyone — coaches, players, fans — has been waiting 248 days for this. Season-opening games are always on a countdown, but this one has a level of anticipation unseen at USC in close to a decade, since the Gamecocks, 42-11 over their last four seasons, were beginning the 2014 season.
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. South Carolina
No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina. 📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 2 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on its in-state rival on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' new NIL partnership could be a game-changer for USC
COLUMBIA — The NCAA dropped Name-Image-Likeness into colleges’ laps like it was a forgotten Christmas present, no tags or instructions attached, and told them to figure it out. South Carolina responded by saying, if it had carte blanche, it might as well take advantage of it. On Tuesday,...
An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday. “It’s always exciting looking forward to a...
WMBF
‘Sir Big Spur’ to return to South Carolina sidelines
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After several weeks of ideas and disputes over the name of South Carolina’s live gamecock mascot, things won’t be changing after all. The university announced Thursday the mascot will go by the name “Sir Big Spur” after a dispute over who owned the name between the mascot’s current and previous owners forced a change.
247Sports
The latest on Kroeger, Gamecocks special teams competitions
South Carolina Gamecocks special teams coordinator Pete Lembo told members of the media on Wednesday afternoon that some jobs are still up for grabs. That includes punter, where the only competition for Kai Kroeger is how soon he’s able to play, after suffering a foot injury at the end of July.
South Carolina Athletics launches Gamecocks+ streaming service
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Just in time for football season, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department is giving fans the inside scoop on all things Gamecocks sports. Gamecocks+, an all-new, subscription-based streaming platform launched on Sept. 1, is available to all current Gamecock Club members at no additional cost. In addition to Gamecocks news and […]
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. While Georgia State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. USC is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 7-6.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reflects on the QB depth at South Carolina since 2021, says he's not worried about Mark Stoops
South Carolina has seen a remarkable change at quarterback since last season, and now the Gamecocks enter this season with Spencer Rattler at the helm, and overall are in a much stronger place than this time last year. As Shane Beamer said on the SEC coaches media teleconference, it’s more...
letsbeardown.com
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PUNTER WITH THE SINGLE WORST PUNT YOU WILL EVER SEE...
Check out this insane video where the South Carolina State punter looked pretty foolish... South Carolina State was set to punt back to Central Florida on 4th and 19 until the punter took the ball and started running. The punter went about 10 yards past the line of scrimmage before he punted the ball. I have never seen something like that in my life...
'One of the best feelings I've ever had': Carolina Band members prepare for first football game of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Carolina Band is busy preparing for the first University of South Carolina football game coming up this Saturday. The band has been practicing each evening for 90 minutes to get ready for the season. AJ Johnston is a saxophone player and drum major for the...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
Sumter, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dreher High School football team will have a game with Lakewood High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
moderncampground.com
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942). Attorney, legislator. A native of Columbia, Johnson attended the University of Minnesota and completed all requirements for an associate degree in mortuary science. He returned to Columbia and joined his family’s undertaking business. He continued his education at Benedict College and in 1968 graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School. In 1970 Johnson, as a Democrat, made a successful bid for the South Carolina House of Representatives. In 1980 he chose not to seek re-election and concentrated on his law practice—gaining a reputation as being among the best trial lawyers in the state. In 1985 he became the first African American president of the South Carolina Bar Association. In 1993 Isaac Samuel Levy Johnson was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
live5news.com
SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into two on-campus deaths that happened at the University of South Carolina. SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated. Details are limited at this point. There is no official word yet...
WIS-TV
Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson are partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
