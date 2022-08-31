Read full article on original website
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
piedmontexedra.com
LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food
One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature
State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
KTVU FOX 2
California Governor Gavin Newsom could sign controversial fast food worker bill into law
Assembly bill 257 was narrowly passed in the state Assembly and Senate this week. Newsom has 30 days to sign the bill. It would create an independent council to set standards across the fast food industry on workplace conditions and wages, a first-of-its-kind in the nation.
eastcountytoday.net
California Zero Bail Reform Bill Fails in State Assembly
On Wednesday, even after scaling back a zero-bail bill, it could not muster the votes needed to pass out of the State Assembly. The bill would have reformed the states cash bail system. Needing 41 votes to pass, SB 262 came up 9 votes short in the State Assembly with...
California lawmakers decline to reform state's cash-bail system
California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing.
California AG warns people to report price gouging in wake of heat wave
California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert on Thursday following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state of emergency declaration, reminding people that price gouging is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
GV Wire
Will Newsom Sign Law Requiring Squaw Valley Name Change?
Gov. Gavin Newsom will now decide whether Squaw Valley in the foothills of eastern Fresno County will be renamed. Members of some indigenous tribes say that “squaw” is derogatory, but other residents counter that they like the name and don’t want it changed. The decision is in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one
With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The face of disaster in California is retiring after directing emergency response since 2012
He’s been the face of disaster in California for the past decade, standing alongside the governor or some other elected official while directing the state’s crisis response. Mark Ghilarducci is retiring at year’s end as director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the state announced Friday, capping...
KTVU FOX 2
California's power grid is stronger than it was, but officials say it is still vulnerable
California power grid officials are asking people to concern as much power as they can given extreme heat spanning across California. Officials say the power grid will have to work harder for longer to keep up with demand.
SFGate
California bill to allow minors to be vaccinated without parental consent is withdrawn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bill to allow minors to consent to vaccines without parental permission will not move forward this year, with the author of the measure saying Wednesday that it remained short of votes heading into the final day of California's legislative session. Senate Bill 866 by state...
California fails to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons
California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
New Legislation Will Force California Refineries to Reveal Profit Margins
Gas prices may be tumbling now but history has shown that once there’s any disturbance in the market, the prices will start climbing yet again. But the next time it happens, California drivers will know which companies are making big profits during the run-ups at the pump — and how much they are making.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Addressed the People Wednesday on ‘Extreme Heat’ and Wobbly Electricity Grid
UPDATE BELOW: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday morning he will discuss the heat wave expected to hit California and the entire West Coast starting today and lasting through Labor Day weekend until next Wednesday. Is this because a heat wave is unusual or because our state electricity grid is precarious?
CA households could prevent blackouts by reducing energy use by 25%, expert says
"What it takes is about 50,000 customers to reduce their energy use by a bit, and that's enough to make up for an entire power plant not having to turn on."
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
Gavin Newsom's controversial mental health care plan for California's homeless advances
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the Assembly on Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
California's stronger electric grid challenged by extreme heat wave
California's power grid is stronger than it was, but officials say it is still vulnerable. California power grid officials are asking people to concern as much power as they can given extreme heat spanning across California. Officials say the power grid will have to work harder for longer to keep up with demand.
