BIG FLATS, NY (WENY) -- A historic aircraft is bringing nearly a century of flight to excited passengers in the Twin Tiers this weekend. The Ford Trimotor was the first ever plane meant for passenger flight, first built in the 1920's and was produced through 1933. Only 199 were ever made, and the plane's development also lead to the creation of the first paved runway.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO