Jake Bobrowski named new Head Coach of Elmira College Women's Ice Hockey
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira College Women's Hockey team has a new Head Coach as Director of Athletics, Rhonda Faunce announced Jake Bobrowski as the 8th Head Coach in program history. Bobrowski replaces Tim Crowley, who stepped away in August after 6 years at the helm of the program....
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Horseheads Blue Raiders
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The football season for some high schools in the Southern Tier kicks off on Friday. Horseheads is one of those teams as the Blue Raiders open with a big matchup at home against Cicero-North Syracuse. Horseheads finished last season 6-3 and clinched the division, but they...
Guthrie Doctor Highlights Rise of Obesity in Young Children
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - According to the CDC, about one?in?every five children in America is obese. Doctors say obesity can lead to lifelong physical and mental health challenges. Jessica Callear, Coordinator of Bariatric Medicine at the Guthrie Weight Loss Center, says we are starting to see the rise of obesity...
18 Sports Flashback – 1976 Chemung County Fair racing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the 1970’s on classic 16mm film. On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, travel back to 1976 and the annual Chemung County Fair. In this classic footage from the WETM-TV archives, stunt racing hit the dirt track at the fair and wowed the capacity crowd. Plus, […]
Progressive Dental to host free dental day
On Saturday, September 17th, the two locations are hosting their annual Doctors with a Heart Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Watkins Glen prepares for Grand Prix Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Hundreds of Mustangs and other classic cars will roll into Watkins Glen on Friday, September 9 2022, to run in the annual Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival.
Annual Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival Returns September 9th
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival will be returning on September 9th. The Grand Prix Festival celebrates the history of post-World War Two Road Racing from 1948 to 1952. This year, the Ford Mustang will be the marquee brand with Mustangs coming from all over the country.
Greg Catlin to Retire After Decades in Binghamton Broadcasting
A longtime Binghamton broadcast journalist who was a familiar face on television for decades has announced his retirement. Greg Catlin has been the president and CEO for WSKG public television and radio in Vestal for almost six years. Before joining WSKG in December 2016, Catlin worked for more than 35...
Eldridge Park holds Labor Day Weekend Events
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Eldridge Park season is coming to a close, but the park is hosting many events for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Whether you are eager about the arrival of fall weather or mourning the loss of the summer heat, Eldridge Park is helping ease the changing of the seasons with fireworks, […]
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
80th anniversary of Whitney Point lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers paid a visit to a local reservoir to check in on a long standing project.
Binghamton crematory closes down
A crematory on Binghamton's Northside has closed down.
This Week in Wine Country: Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake. The second location for Horseheads Brewing, this location is situated at Seneca Harbor Park. The brewery has marina and Seneca Lake views, with indoor and outdoor seating. Horseheads Brewing's Watkins Glen location also shares a kitchen with Lakeside Eatery, which focuses on using fresh ingredients and pub-style fare.
Guthrie Gala Raises Record Amount for the Sayre House of Hope
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - More than $200,000 dollars was raised for the Sayre House of Hope at the annual Guthrie Gala. Guthrie says it's the most profitable fundraiser to date. The Gala was held last week at Tioga Downs and was attended by a sell-out crowd. The Sayre House of...
Dansville Balloon festival kicks off Labor Day weekend
There are six scheduled launches, when all aircraft owners will be heading up at once.
Ford Trimotor Brings Aviation History to Elmira Through Flight
BIG FLATS, NY (WENY) -- A historic aircraft is bringing nearly a century of flight to excited passengers in the Twin Tiers this weekend. The Ford Trimotor was the first ever plane meant for passenger flight, first built in the 1920's and was produced through 1933. Only 199 were ever made, and the plane's development also lead to the creation of the first paved runway.
A New Mom and Pop Bakery Opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Honeyduke Confections, a new mom and pop allergen-friendly bakery, has opened in Elmira. The bakery sells homemade baked goods, breakfast items, sweets and more. The co-owners said this is where everything is made from scratch, with love. “We're more than just a sugar shop,” said co-owner...
The Falls Harvest Festival returns this year
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Montour Falls will be ripe with the smells and sounds of fall this October for the 15th annual Falls Harvest Festival. Festivities this year will take place on October 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Main St. in the Village of Montour Falls.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers help find body of missing man; hoist elderly injured hiker off Adirondack mountain
On the morning of Aug. 23, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rangers and police officers searched for a missing man from Monroe County. The man’s truck was discovered at the North Hemlock Boat Launch in Ontario County. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, and other law enforcement...
Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On
This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
