Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Restaurant inspections: Coolers not working in 1 failure; 49 satisfactory; 1 corrects previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 14 to 20:
End Stigma, Save Lives; Oneida County Mark Overdose Awareness Day with Education
"That's someone's son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister. We will do everything that we possibly can to save lives." Those words from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol speaking at a gathering in Oneida County on Wednesday to mark International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Maciol, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and County Executive Anthony Picente joined members of the county's Opioid Overdose Task Force and the families of local victims of the devastating disease.
Oswego County Health Department Reports Horse In Mexico Dies Of EEEV
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse which died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released today by the state Department of Health. The horse had not been vaccinated for EEEV.
WKTV
Oneida County preparing for new COVID-19 vaccines
Oneida County has pre-ordered Moderna and Pfizer doses of the updated COVID-19 booster. Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine. Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
cnycentral.com
Survivors call for resignation of second Vera House leader after resignation of director
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Vera House leader Randi Bregman has resigned. The news broke following weeks of exclusive reporting on the nonprofit’s decision to knowingly hire a sex offender. Now, survivors and one prominent local leader with deep ties to Vera House are questioning why Bregman is the...
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
House of the Week: Family have made a lifetime of memories at this Camillus ranch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. – In 2006, Nancy Whitney’s realtor knew right away that she had found her client just the right house. “I think I am standing in your future living room,” the agent told Whitney while showing her the ranch at 2754 Lyons Road in Camillus.
Picente to Gillibrand: I Expect Better; County Exec Asks Senior NY Senator to Get Involved
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is weighing-in with some harsh words for a U.S. Senator regarding the potential appointment of a new federal judge in the Northern District of New York. U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd had been seeking senior status - a form of semi-retirement for a federal...
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
Central New Yorker Promoted To Crucial Role In The U.S. Navy
One Central New York native has received an incredible honor and promotion serving in the U.S. Navy. Brandon Loboda is a native of Vernon Center, New York and is currently ranked as a Petty Officer 1st Class in the Navy. He was just recently given the honor of being assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chip maker says CNY still in running for semiconductor plant (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 58. Cloudy, more thunderstorms. See the 5-day forecast. After heavy rains shut down the midway and delayed their concert, Big & Rich performed at Chevy Court with a rainbow in the background at the State Fair on Tuesday. See our review of the big and rich and wet concert. (Geoff Herbert photo)
WKTV
Prison workers rally in Whitesboro calling on legislators to repeal HALT Act
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union finished up five days of rallies with a final event in Whitesboro Friday pushing for the repeal of the HALT Act. The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act limits the time inmates...
Onondaga County still courting 3 companies at White Pine chip fab site, Ryan McMahon says
Syracuse, N.Y. – The words “Micron Technology’' never crossed his lips. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today responded to news that Micron applied for financial incentives in Texas by saying “nothing has changed” in the county’s effort to lure a chip fab to its 1,200-acre business park in Clay.
Two teens die of electrocution in Upstate New York
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch. The […]
Small plates rule the menu at Vine & Fig Wine Bistro in Rome (Dining Out Review)
Rome, N.Y. — Sure, we could have ordered one of the two large plates at Vine & Fig Wine Bistro in Rome, but the fact that the menu focused so acutely on small, shareable dishes gave us all the direction we required. Should we order a charcuterie board? It’s...
Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio
A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
localsyr.com
Northside house fire sends two firefighters to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two firefighters were sent to area hospitals in stable condition after fighting a blaze on Syracuse’s northside, Syracuse Fire Department says. The department also shares that a firefighter had to “bail out” of the burning home through a window due to excessive heat.
Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0