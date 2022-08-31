ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

96.1 The Eagle

End Stigma, Save Lives; Oneida County Mark Overdose Awareness Day with Education

"That's someone's son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister. We will do everything that we possibly can to save lives." Those words from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol speaking at a gathering in Oneida County on Wednesday to mark International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Maciol, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and County Executive Anthony Picente joined members of the county's Opioid Overdose Task Force and the families of local victims of the devastating disease.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County preparing for new COVID-19 vaccines

Oneida County has pre-ordered Moderna and Pfizer doses of the updated COVID-19 booster. Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine. Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
New Hartford, NY
Health
City
New Hartford, NY
103.9 The Breeze

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Chip maker says CNY still in running for semiconductor plant (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 58. Cloudy, more thunderstorms. See the 5-day forecast. After heavy rains shut down the midway and delayed their concert, Big & Rich performed at Chevy Court with a rainbow in the background at the State Fair on Tuesday. See our review of the big and rich and wet concert. (Geoff Herbert photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two teens die of electrocution in Upstate New York

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch. The […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio

A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Northside house fire sends two firefighters to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two firefighters were sent to area hospitals in stable condition after fighting a blaze on Syracuse’s northside, Syracuse Fire Department says. The department also shares that a firefighter had to “bail out” of the burning home through a window due to excessive heat.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?

Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

