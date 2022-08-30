The Netherlands government has expressed concern after three soldiers from the Dutch army’s Commando Corps were shot outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend, one fatally. Dutch defense minister Kajsa Ollongren met her European counterparts on Tuesday. She told reporters in Prague after the meeting that the state of affairs in the Netherlands’ “most important ally” had become troubling, reported The Washington Post.“We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us,” Ms Ollongren said.On Monday, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence said...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO