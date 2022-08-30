Read full article on original website
‘I was a policewoman. Now I beg in the street’: life for Afghan women one year after the Taliban took power
Students, mothers, widows, workers and artists explain how their world has altered under ‘gender apartheid’
‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return
Maryam* is near the top of her sixth grade class in Kabul, which under Taliban rule means that her education should be ending in a few months. But the 10-year-old, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has a strategy to stay in school for another year, and her eyes dance with satisfaction as she explains her plan. “I will make sure I don’t answer too many questions right. I have decided to fail, so I can study sixth grade again.”
Afghanistan women's rights activist says Taliban tortured her in prison, but she "had to speak out"
Kabul, Afghanistan — Tamana Paryani's screams pierced the night in her quiet neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital. When armed Taliban intelligence officers started banging on her door, the women's rights activist quickly switched her phone camera on to film the ordeal. She broadcasted to the world, begging for help. Months...
Isis says it will release video of top Taliban cleric’s assassination
Islamic State Khorasan Province [ISKP] is planning to release a video of the assassination of Rahimullah Haqqani, a prominent Afghan cleric who supported the Taliban as well as education of girls.According to the ISKP’s media wing Al-Azaim Foundation — which published the eighth issue of the group’s mouthpiece Khurasan Ghag magazine — the video will be aimed at winning the Salafist support and undermining the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.Haqqani had been a critic of ISKP. He was killed in an attack last month when a man detonated explosives hidden in an artificial plastic limb.A senior Taliban official told Reuters at...
Afghanistan: ‘38 million people are suffering because a few hundred are in power’
When the Taliban returned to power last August, it presented a conundrum to the rest of the world. Though Washington had signed a peace agreement with the group in February 2020, the Islamic Emirate — as the Taliban calls its government — was being led by several men on international terrorist lists, including some with multi-million-dollar bounties on their head.
Dutch government hits out at US gun crime after commandos shot outside Indianapolis hotel
The Netherlands government has expressed concern after three soldiers from the Dutch army’s Commando Corps were shot outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend, one fatally. Dutch defense minister Kajsa Ollongren met her European counterparts on Tuesday. She told reporters in Prague after the meeting that the state of affairs in the Netherlands’ “most important ally” had become troubling, reported The Washington Post.“We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us,” Ms Ollongren said.On Monday, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence said...
Asylum-seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington
Thousands of asylum-seekers are caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration policies that lay bare the deep divide between Republicans in border states and Democrats in the country's most liberal cities.
Woman arrested after accusing Taliban official of rape
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — The Taliban announced they have arrested and will soon sentence an Afghan woman who appeared in a video on social media earlier this week and said a senior Taliban official forced her into marriage and raped her repeatedly. In the video, the woman, who...
nationalinterest.org
The Taliban’s Triumph Has Been Afghanistan’s Tragedy
The international community has a moral obligation to assist the people of Afghanistan in rescuing their country from its current path toward radicalization and humanitarian catastrophe. Afghanistan has long been a rentier state dependent on international aid. Aid has had a mixed impact on the long-run performance of the Afghan...
I have spent a year helping people flee the Taliban: failure is traumatic, success bittersweet | Ruchi Kumar
We are still trying to find ways to get visas – writing letters, appealing to governments – but the options are running out, says Ruchi Kumar
Top cleric among 18 killed in Afghanistan mosque blast
A suicide bomber struck one of western Afghanistan's biggest mosques Friday, killing at least 18 people including an influential imam who this year called for those who commit "the smallest act" against the government to be beheaded. "Whoever commits the smallest act against our Islamic government should be beheaded," he said.
No vax, no school for Afghan refugees in Des Moines
At least 23 Afghan children were unable to start school in the Des Moines metro last week because they were missing required immunizations, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Monday.The vaccinations prevent diseases like polio, measles and hepatitis B.Why it matters: Case management support services for Afghan refugees generally ends after three months.The situations underscore why more time is needed to help families assimilate, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) director Stephanie Moris told Axios yesterday.Catch up fast: The U.S. ended its involvement in a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan last year, leading to the Taliban seizing...
