Barrett agrees to contract extension with Knicks: agent

By Associated Press, Video credit: Marc Malusis, Marc Malusis
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett has agreed to a contract extension with the New York Knicks, agent Bill Duffy said Monday night.

ESPN first reported the agreement, saying the four-year deal could be worth up to $120 million.

Barrett is entering his fourth season with the Knicks and has seen his scoring numbers climb in each of the last two years. He averaged 14.3 points as a rookie, then 17.6 points in 2020-21 and 20.0 points this past season.

And he’s done it all as a starter; Barrett has come off the bench in just one of his first 198 NBA regular season games.

The 6-foot-6 wing out of Duke was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He will make about $11 million this coming season, the last of his rookie deal, and the extension will start with the 2023-24 season.

