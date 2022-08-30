ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State is urging parents to take actions to protect their children's identities. According to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft for those under 19 years old grew 60 percent. in three years. Another study says that fixing child identity theft takes longer to resolve than fraud against adults and costs the average U.S. family $372 out-of-pocket on top of any fraudulent charges.

