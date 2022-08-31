ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

worcestermag.com

Worcesteria: The Worcester Public Library wants you back!

Renewing a library card is one of those completely innocuous, extremely low-drama personal tasks that for some reason people put off for no particular reason. It’s not like it’s hard. You can either call the library and do it over the phone if none of your information has changed, or come into the library and do it at the customer service desk. It doesn’t even cost anything. Replacing a lost card only costs fifty cents.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Woodstock Fair, OSV, Out to Lunch and more ...

The Woodstock Fair in South Woodstock, Connecticut, transforms a small farming community into an event that some years has drawn 175,000 people over the course of the Labor Day weekend. The 161st Woodstock Fair has main stage entertainment (including Back in Black AC/DC Tribute, Dire Straits Legacy, Gary LeVox — lead singer Rascal Flats — and the Gin Blossoms), exhibition halls, sheep and cattle shows, sheep shearing, tractor and horse pulls and other contests, carnival rides and games, and plenty of food. Presented by the Woodstock Agricultural Society Inc.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
westernmassnews.com

Community coming together to help Agawam food truck

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The owners of a local food truck are in need of the community’s help after losing one restaurant during COVID-19 and they’re now in danger of losing another. Thai Chili, a Thai street food truck in Agawam, needs help. After a long string of...
AGAWAM, MA
whdh.com

Off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters help a homeowner in need

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters did what they do best– help– when they saw a community member in need of an extra hand. Crews were called to help a homeowner with a broken pipe, but soon realized that the property needed more work. The firefighters who responded reached out to their fellow union members to step in.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Live 95.9

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet LuLu!

Meet LuLu! This spunky young girl has loads of energy and loves to play! Unfortunately, her previous family did not have the time to dedicate to her. LuLu is now looking for a home where she will get lots of exercise, playtime and playdates with other dogs. LuLu is eager to start learning the foundation skills for basic manners. She is looking forward to finding someone who has the time and patience to do this with her. LuLu is intelligent and enthusiastic. One of her favorite things to do is jump into your face to give big wet kisses. However, she is learning quickly that this behavior actually gets her no attention. She is learning to politely keep all four paws on the ground for treats, toys and love. Due to her exuberant nature, we recommend a home without young children.
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI

