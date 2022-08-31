Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel Maven
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
spectrumnews1.com
'Come for the food and stay for the live music:' Worcester holds its second 'Out to Lunch' festival this summer
WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Worcester Thursday for the city's second 'Out to Lunch' festival this summer. It had local chefs, farmers and crafters, along with live music. In its twelfth year, 'Out to Lunch' has grown to a multi week celebration. Most people said they...
worcestermag.com
Worcesteria: The Worcester Public Library wants you back!
Renewing a library card is one of those completely innocuous, extremely low-drama personal tasks that for some reason people put off for no particular reason. It’s not like it’s hard. You can either call the library and do it over the phone if none of your information has changed, or come into the library and do it at the customer service desk. It doesn’t even cost anything. Replacing a lost card only costs fifty cents.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
worcestermag.com
Five Things to Do: Woodstock Fair, OSV, Out to Lunch and more ...
The Woodstock Fair in South Woodstock, Connecticut, transforms a small farming community into an event that some years has drawn 175,000 people over the course of the Labor Day weekend. The 161st Woodstock Fair has main stage entertainment (including Back in Black AC/DC Tribute, Dire Straits Legacy, Gary LeVox — lead singer Rascal Flats — and the Gin Blossoms), exhibition halls, sheep and cattle shows, sheep shearing, tractor and horse pulls and other contests, carnival rides and games, and plenty of food. Presented by the Woodstock Agricultural Society Inc.
Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
leominsterchamp.com
Mayor: Improvements to Route 13 in North Leominster should be done by October
LEOMINSTER — The reconstruction of a heavily traveled section of Route 13 in North Leominster, in the works for more than a decade, is nearing completion, according to a local official. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said Thursday during his daily Facebook video update that construction crews did paving work...
Worcester police promote 6 officers at City Hall ceremony
WORCESTER — Six city police officers were promoted during a City Hall ceremony Wednesday. They are, with their new ranks: Sgt. David Rojas, Sgt. Steven Bonczek, Sgt. George Adams. Sgt. Miguel Diaz, Lt. Joseph Albano and Sgt. Angel Miranda. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Fire hits building on Blackstone River Road in Worcester; no injuries reported
WORCESTER - A multi-unit building on Blackstone River Road was heavily damaged by fire Thursday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The fire, reported about 6:30 p.m., went to three alarms, with heavy smoke filling the sky above the neighborhood. Worcester fire officials told 7News that they...
Armata’s, closed since November fire, buys Village Food Mart in Hampden, still plans to rebuild in Longmeadow
HAMPDEN — The owners of Armata’s Market in Longmeadow — which has been closed since a devastating four-alarm fire in November 2021 — bought Village Food Mart in Hampden this week. Armata’s will also continue with plans to rebuild at the Longmeadow location, said owner Alexis...
Honor front and center at Worcester Fire Department promotion ceremony
WORCESTER — The Fire Department conducted its first promotion ceremony since the pandemic Tuesday at City Hall. Eight firefighters were promoted during the ceremony. John Powers was sworn in as the city's first assistant fire chief by Acting City Manager Eric D. Batista. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Community coming together to help Agawam food truck
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The owners of a local food truck are in need of the community’s help after losing one restaurant during COVID-19 and they’re now in danger of losing another. Thai Chili, a Thai street food truck in Agawam, needs help. After a long string of...
whdh.com
Off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters help a homeowner in need
SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters did what they do best– help– when they saw a community member in need of an extra hand. Crews were called to help a homeowner with a broken pipe, but soon realized that the property needed more work. The firefighters who responded reached out to their fellow union members to step in.
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet LuLu!
Meet LuLu! This spunky young girl has loads of energy and loves to play! Unfortunately, her previous family did not have the time to dedicate to her. LuLu is now looking for a home where she will get lots of exercise, playtime and playdates with other dogs. LuLu is eager to start learning the foundation skills for basic manners. She is looking forward to finding someone who has the time and patience to do this with her. LuLu is intelligent and enthusiastic. One of her favorite things to do is jump into your face to give big wet kisses. However, she is learning quickly that this behavior actually gets her no attention. She is learning to politely keep all four paws on the ground for treats, toys and love. Due to her exuberant nature, we recommend a home without young children.
Man struck by train in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 25 people within 22 days
The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
Owner of frozen yogurt businesses in MA, NH charged for hiding camera in store bathroom
A New Hampshire man that is the franchise owner of several locations of Tutti Frutti in New Hampshire and Massachusetts was charged for allegedly placing a recording device in a store bathroom.
Comments / 0