National Grief Awareness Day aims to help people cope with loss

By Steve Moore
 3 days ago

(WTRF) – Tuesday marks National Grief Awareness Day, a holiday dedicated to raising awareness of the many ways in which individuals cope with loss.


It offers resources to those going through personal losses and reminds us to support people we know who are grieving. The day hopes to encourage open communication on loss and bereavement and better inform the public on the facts of grief.


We spoke with inspirational speaker and author Sherrie Dunleavy, who tells us that many people don’t know how to approach people that are suffering, but she says it’s more simple than you might think.

“Two of the things that people told me were the most important things were to pray, and we can all do that. And just be there, show up for them in whatever capacity that is. You don’t have to have magic words because there aren’t any. To just be there for someone, and let them know that they don’t have to go through this alone, that speaks volumes.”

Sherrie Dunlevy, Author of “How Can I Help?” and inspirational speaker

Dunlevy’s book “How Can I Help?” tackles this issue directly. You can get more details on her website .

National Grief Awareness Day was founded by Angie Cartwright in 2014.

