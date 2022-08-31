Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
cbs17
Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly NC gang shooting in April, warrant says
According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly shooting at the Circle K on Woodcroft Parkway on April 9.
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
cbs17
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
cbs17
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their...
cbs17
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
thelocalreporter.press
ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage
Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
cbs17
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a home on Skinner Drive. They say they found a woman who was shot.
cbs17
On 100th anniversary of fallen Raleigh officer, chief compares recent gun violence toward law enforcement
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – A century ago to now, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke about the sacrifices law enforcement officers make on the job when faced with gun violence. On Thursday, the Raleigh Police Department marked 100 years since a drunk 19-year-old shot and killed Detective Tom Crabtree...
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
cbs17
Questions about staff moves ‘disrespect’ slain deputy’s memory, Wake County sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says reports about staff changes in the office’s K-9 unit “disrespect” the memory of a deputy shot and killed in the line of duty. Baker issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he was “not going to address...
State troopers searching for suspect in fatal Orange County hit and run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run. At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. At the scene, state troopers found […]
cbs17
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
cbs17
Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
Durham's unarmed first responders are making an impact, data shows
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new team of unarmed first responders is helping lighten the load on police by responding to hundreds of calls, new data released Monday shows. In late June, Durham’s Community Safety Department launched new crisis pilot programs as part of its Holistic...
thelocalreporter.press
Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022
Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
