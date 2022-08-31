ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
cbs17

Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
WRAL News

Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
cbs17

2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
thelocalreporter.press

ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
cbs17

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a home on Skinner Drive. They say they found a woman who was shot.
FOX8 News

State troopers searching for suspect in fatal Orange County hit and run

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run. At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. At the scene, state troopers found […]
cbs17

Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
thelocalreporter.press

Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022

Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...

