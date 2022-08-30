Read full article on original website
Lions create cap space by adjusting Taylor Decker's contract
Following all the roster cutdowns and player movement, the Detroit Lions were faced with a minor salary cap issue. Detroit had nudged above the NFL’s salary cap limit. Not any longer. The Lions freed up $4.5 million in cap space by making an adjustment to left tackle Taylor Decker’s contract. Detroit converted $6 million of Decker’s $14.75 million base salary into a signing bonus, per Field Yates of ESPN.
